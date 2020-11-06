(Burlington Junction) -- The West Nodaway Rockets boys cross country team is one of 18 teams competing at Saturday's Class 1 State Meet.
The Rockets earned that honor with a district championship last week in Platte City, posting only 31 points to punch their ticket to Columbia.
"It feels amazing," Assistant Coach Bill Blay told KMA Sports. "When this group came in as sophomores, we knew we had a dang group coming up. We've been waiting for this for three years now."
Blay admits the goal was always to reach the state meet, but that's easier said than done.
"I felt all year we had a pretty good chance," Blay said. "I felt comfortable all year."
Coach Blay's son -- Tyler -- has been stellar for West Nodaway this year. Tyler was a state runner-up last year and has been fixated all year on capturing a state title.
"He works hard," Coach Blay said of his son. "He's up at 4:30, 4:45 every morning and gets his runs in. "He wants to come home with a championship. He says he's willing to run as hard as he can."
Tyler's younger brother Riley has also been key for the Rockets this season along with Duke Ingraham. Preston Bateman has bounced between football and cross country this season, but came in clutch during their district championship.
The Rockets enter the Class 1 State Meet ranked No. 4 by Missouri MileSplit. Their goal is to exceed that ranking.
"Anyone who has ever been to state cross country knows, the kids just show up," Blay said. "Fourth would be amazing, but top five is what I am hoping for."
Andrew Botwinik will have reports from Columbia Saturday afternoon. The complete interview with Coach Blay can be heard below.