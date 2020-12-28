(Burlington Junction) -- The West Nodaway boys basketball team has worked their way through a rigorous schedule and is continuing to make strides as the calendar turns to 2021.
The Rockets are currently 3-2 on the season and could add another win to their tally before the year concludes if they beat North Harrison on Monday night.
"We are pretty confident right now," Coach Brandon Phipps said. "We had a late start to our season, but I can tell the guys are pretty confident."
West Nodaway currently holds victories over Essex, King City and St. Joseph Christian.
Their blemishes have occurred at the hands of Platte Valley, a back-to-back state semifinalist, and Mound City, who is currently undefeated and ranked fourth in the state.
"When you play Mound City and Platte Valley early on in your conference play, you get to check where you are at," Phipps said. "It's definitely a blessing in disguise. It shows you were at. We got to evaluate some of the stuff we were doing well and weren't doing so well. I think that is really going to translate into more W's as the year goes on."
Standout multi-sport Tyler Blay has been the straw that stirs the drink for the Rockets.
"He's just a kid that's really, really hard working," Phipps said. "He's playing well. He's fully healthy. Having him healthy has been helpful for our team. He and I are seeing eye-to-eye right now and it's really good."
Classmate Grant Adkins has also been a key cog in the Rockets' lineup.
"He's playing really well," Phipps said.
Junior Hunter Dawson has emerged onto the scene and is currently averaging 22 points per game.
"I think he's going to make a name for himself," his coach said.
Bracxten Rohlmeier has also shined for the Rockets in their well-balanced lineup.
"We have five guys in our lineup that have scored 18 points or more at some point this year," Phipps said. "We have a lot of guys that can put the ball in the hoop."
The Rockets conclude the 2020 portion of their season Monday night against North Harrison, where they will look to carry some momentum into 2021.
"We picked up a game over break so we wouldn't have a long layoff," Phipps said. "We are just going to focus on doing what we do and trying to improve on that. I think our guys are confident, we are going to continue to prepare and we will be good to go."
West Nodaway's next 275 Conference clash will come January 4th against East Atchison. The complete interview with Coach Phipps can be heard below.