XCountryBoysROTYBlay.jpg
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The 2020 cross country season was a proud one for KMAland, but there was only one state champion.

West Nodaway’s Tyler Blay captured the Missouri Class 1 state championship several weekends ago. Today, he is the KMAland Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.

“I still can’t believe it,” Blay told KMA Sports. “Once I crossed that line, I knew it was going to be hard for me to believe I was a state champion after only being in the sport for 1.5 years. It’s still hard to believe it happened.”

It did happen, though, as Blay ran a 16:30.30 to avenge his runner-up performance from 2019.

“I got passed, and I had about a second of negativity go through my head,” Blay said. “I knew I had worked for that moment, and I wasn’t going to give it up like I did the year before. I was just there trusting my training and had confidence. When it was time to go, I went and the training paid off.”

While the state championship was the highlight of the year for Blay, he’s also had a big week. The West Nodaway multi-sport star signed to continue his running career with Division II’s Missouri Western.

“I made the decision quite awhile ago,” he said. “I knew as soon I got the offer it was the college I wanted to go to. When we ran at Missouri Western, I had support from the teammates and coaches, and that meant a lot to me. That made my decision so much easier to go there.”

Listen to the complete interview with Blay linked below.

UFR 1071 SEG 4 TYLER BLAY.mp3

PREVIOUS KMALAND MALE XC RUNNER OF THE YEAR WINNERS 

2019: Joshua Baudler, Nodaway Valley

2018: Joshua Baudler, Nodaway Valley

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.