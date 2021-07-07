(Burlington Junction) -- West Nodaway’s Grant Adkins took an interesting path to Columbia College. A path littered with bumps and pitfalls.
Adkins’ junior track season was canceled before it ever got started due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His senior season never got off the ground, either, after he tore his ACL.
“I reached out to several coaches,” Adkins told KMA Sports. “I told them my circumstances, and my times my sophomore year were good enough to qualify for me for most teams.”
In the end, Adkins chose to pick his hurdling career back up at Columbia College.
“They have really good academic programs,” he said. “I like their coaches, their work ethic and what they’ve done with the track team. The city of Columbia is a really great place to be if you’re a college kid, and they’re only two blocks from Mizzou. We go there and do some of our training with their school.”
Adkins, who also ran at the state cross country meet, says he’s excited to get back into the swing of things with track and field.
“It really means a lot that the coaches were willing to work with me and believed in me,” Adkins said. “I’m two months away from being cleared for sports, so I’ll get to college right in time to run.”
Listen to the full interview with Adkins from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review below.