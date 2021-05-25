(Burlington Junction) -- Two years ago, Tyler Blay hated running long distances. On Saturday, the West Nodaway senior broke a state record in the 3200-meter run en route to a state championship.
"We always shoot big," Blay said. "Going into the state meet, that was the goal. It was a great feeling to accomplish something I set out to do."
The Missouri Western commit churned a 9:34.49 to break the state record and win the Class 1 championship at Missouri's State Track & Field Championships in Jefferson City.
"I knew I was pretty close (to the record)," Blay said. "I didn't know how close. Coming down the homestretch, I realized I had to kick it into gear. I got it by two seconds."
While Blay's performance on Saturday is a state meet record, it isn't even his personal record. That honor goes to his 9:33.20 showing at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls on May 1st.
"There's been a lot of hard work to get where I am," he said. "Every weekend, I'm trying to get better."
Blay's record-breaking title was unseen by many two years ago when he made the transition to distance-running even though his father, Bill -- a KMA Sports Hall of Famer, was a two-time state champion for Griswold in the late '90s.
"We went on a three-mile jog my sophomore year, and I hated it," Tyler said. "I told my dad I couldn't do it. The next day, we went out again, and I don't know, you do it, and you hate it, but you also want to do it more. It chose me."
Two years after that dreaded three-mile jog, Blay owns state titles in cross country and track.
"It's amazing to be a champion," he said. "I never imagined being in this spot."
He might not be the last one in his family to claim a state title, either. His brother, Riley, finished third in the 3200 as a freshman.
"We both push each other each day," the older Blay said. "It's exciting. I've watched him progress and progress."
With his prep career behind him, Blay is headed to Missouri Western to run.
"I'm excited," he said about his commitment to the Griffons. "We have a great training group coming in. I have some big goals for myself. I'm hoping to compete and have a great career."
Click below to hear the full interview with Blay.