(Burlington Junction) -- The eighth week of the cross country season was a successful one for Tyler Blay and his West Nodaway team.
“It was a pretty good week,” Blay told KMA Sports. “Not just for me, for the whole team.”
The Rockets won the 275 Conference last Monday behind a dominant championship run from Blay, who is in his senior season. On Saturday, he followed with another win at West Platte.
“We won the conference for a third time in a row,” he said. “Then we went to West Platte at a bigger meet. We were missing two of our top five runners, and we still placed third. It was a great week individually and for the team.”
The team success has only furthered Blay’s drive to become the best runner in Missouri’s Class 1.
“Every day, no matter what, if it’s easy or a hard workout we’re working hard together,” Blay said. “It’s a brotherhood, and that’s all you can ask for a team.”
The Rockets will eventually turn their attention to districts on Halloween. That meet will be back at West Platte, and it’s just step one in what Blay hopes leads to a state championship.
“I’m very determined (to win state),” he said. “When we get to state, and that gun goes off, I’m willing to run as fast as I can to get that state title.”
