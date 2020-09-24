Tyler Blay, North-West Nodaway Cross Country
 Photo by Joe Moore - J&C Photography

(KMAland) -- West Nodaway’s Tyler Blay is ranked No. 2 in the latest MileSplit Missouri State Cross Country Rankings.

Blay is among nine cross country runners from the area ranked. The West Nodaway boys team is also ranked No. 4. Check out their rankings below.

CLASS 1 GIRLS 

8. Jaclyn Riedinger, North Andrew

18. Reese Morris, South Holt

25. Aubrey Watkins, Rock Port

CLASS 1 BOYS

2. Tyler Blay, West Nodaway 

7. Lane Zembles, Mound City

9. Dawson Fansher, South Holt

13. Riley Blay, West Nodaway 

17. Caleb Lucas, Rock Port

CLASS 3 BOYS

6. Garrett Dumke, Maryville

