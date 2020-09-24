(KMAland) -- West Nodaway’s Tyler Blay is ranked No. 2 in the latest MileSplit Missouri State Cross Country Rankings.
Blay is among nine cross country runners from the area ranked. The West Nodaway boys team is also ranked No. 4. Check out their rankings below.
CLASS 1 GIRLS
8. Jaclyn Riedinger, North Andrew
18. Reese Morris, South Holt
25. Aubrey Watkins, Rock Port
CLASS 1 BOYS
2. Tyler Blay, West Nodaway
7. Lane Zembles, Mound City
9. Dawson Fansher, South Holt
13. Riley Blay, West Nodaway
17. Caleb Lucas, Rock Port
CLASS 3 BOYS
6. Garrett Dumke, Maryville