(Cedar Falls) -- Underwood's first trip to the UNI-Dome in two decades ended Friday afternoon due to some early-game miscues and an explosive West Sioux offense.
The Falcons scored on their first play from scrimmage and kept the points coming for the next 48 minutes on their way to a 47-7 win in a Class 1A state semifinal.
Underwood's high-powered offense struggled early, posting only 14 yards in the first quarter and failing to produce a first down. By that time, West Sioux had already raced to a 17-0 lead.
"Fast starts are crucial in any game," Coach Nate Mechaelsen said. "We knew the firepower they had. In hindsight, I wish we could have got off to a better start. We just couldn't get into a rhythm. West Sioux had a lot to do with that."
"We couldn't get the run or pass going," quarterback Alex Ravlin said. "It was tough across the board. They just seemed to be a step ahead, and they executed perfectly."
Underwood (11-1)
(Cedar Falls) -- Underwood's first trip to the UNI-Dome in two decades ended Friday afternoon due to some early-game miscues and an explosive West Sioux offense.
The Falcons scored on their first play from scrimmage and kept the points coming for the next 48 minutes on their way to a 47-7 win in a Class 1A state semifinal.
Underwood's high-powered offense struggled early, posting only 14 yards in the first quarter and failing to produce a first down. Meanwhile, West Sioux raced to a 17-0 lead.
"Fast starts are crucial in any game," Coach Nate Mechaelsen said. "We knew the firepower they had. In hindsight, I wish we could have gotten off to a better start. We just couldn't get into a rhythm. West Sioux had a lot to do with that."
"We couldn't get the run or pass going," quarterback Alex Ravlin said. "It was tough across the board. They just seemed to be a step ahead. They executed perfectly."
Underwood got one of their patented big plays early in the second quarter with a 69-yard touchdown pass from Ravlin to Mason Boothby, trimming their deficit to 17-7. However, West Sioux aptly responded to grow their lead to 23-7.
The Falcons (11-1) tacked on another score to end the half with a 30-7 advantage and kept Underwood out of the end zone in the second half while tallying 17 more points for the win.
"We wanted to win," Boothby said. "But West Sioux is a really good team. We just couldn't beat them."
Ravlin threw for 181 yards. The ground game mustered only 68 yards on 21 hauls. Rvalin led their efforts in the rushing department with 20 yards on 10 carries.
"We strive to be balanced," Mechaelsen said. "They negated our run game, and that's a credit to them. We just didn't have enough consistency to carry any momentum."
West Sioux's offense posted 481 yards. Quarterback Dylan Wiggins was precise with 22 completions on 24 attempts for 232 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Brady Lynott did everything for the Falcons' offense with 10 catches for 106 yards, seven rushes for 83 yards and four touchdowns (two receiving, two rushing).
"They have a multitude of guys they can get the ball to," Mechaelsen said. "They've been in these games year in and year out. They have so many guys that can make plays. It's hard to account for everybody. That's the mark of a really good team."
West Sioux is one win away from a third state championship in six years. They face Van Meter next Friday in a rematch of last year's finale, which Van Meter won 17-14.
For Underwood, the semifinal loss ends the careers of the most accomplished senior class in program history.
"There's nothing more I can ask for in a career," Ravlin said. "I put in a lot of work. I have to be happy I made it here."
Ravlin, Quinten Wollan, Gage Savin, Carter Smith, Wyatt Baker, Walter Ausdemore, Thomas Huneke and Aidan Cline were part of 38 wins, four playoff appearances and the program's first trip to Cedar Falls since 2002.
"I thanked them for getting us this far," Mechaelsen said. "That's a testament to how competitive they are. It was a good experience. Hopefully, we're in a position like this again someday."
got one of their patented big plays early in the second quarter with a 69-yard touchdown pass from Ravlin to Mason Boothby, trimming their deficit to 17-7. However, West Sioux aptly responded to grow their lead to 23-7.
The Falcons (11-1) tacked on another score to end the half with a 30-7 advantage, and kept Underwood out of the end zone in the second half while tallying 17 more points for the win.
"We wanted to win," Boothby said. "But West Sioux is a really good team. We just couldn't beat them."
Ravlin threw for 181 yards while the ground game mustered only 68 yards on 21 hauls. Rvalin led their efforts in the rushing department with 20 yards on 10 carries.
"We strive to be balanced," Mechaelsen said. "They negated our run game, and that's a credit to them. We just didn't have enough consistency to carry any momentum."
West Sioux's offense posted 481 yards. Quarterback Dylan Wiggins was precise with 22 completions on 24 attempts for 232 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Brady Lynott did everything for the Falcons' offense with 10 catches for 106 yards, seven rushes for 83 yards and four touchdowns (two receiving, two rushing).
"They have a multitude of guys they can get the ball to," Mechaelsen said. "They've been in these games year in and year out. They have so many guys that can plays. It's hard to account for everybody. That's the mark of a really good team."
West Sioux is now one win away from a third state championship in six years. The Falcons get Van Meter in the state title game next Friday. Van Meter was a 17-14 winner in last year's finale.
For Underwood, the semifinal loss ends the careers of the most accomplished senior class in program history.
"There's nothing more I can ask for in a career," Ravlin said. "I put in a lot of work. I have to be happy I made it here."
Ravlin, Quinten Wollan, Gage Savin, Carter Smith, Wyatt Baker, Walter Ausdemore, Thomas Huneke and Aidan Cline were part of 38 wins, four playoff appearances and the program's first trip to Cedar Falls since 2002.
"I thanked them for getting us this far," Mechaelsen said. "That's a testament to how competitive they are. It was a good experience. Hopefully, we're in a position like this again someday."
Click below to hear full interviews with Boothby, Ravlin and Coach Mechaelsen.