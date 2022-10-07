(KMAland) -- The Western Iowa Conference has released the brackets for their volleyball conference tournament next week.
Treynor is the top seed in the tournament and will play Monday at home against the winner of AHSTW and IKM-Manning. Underwood and Tri-Center play in the 4/5 matchup at Missouri Valley while the second-seeded Lady Reds host Audubon. The 3/6 matchup features Riverside hosting Logan-Magnolia.
Semifinals will be on Tuesday at Iowa Western (hosted by Tri-Center) while the finals will also be at IWCC on Thursday. All matches on Tuesday and Thursday can be viewed at KMA's Video Stream page. View the full bracket below.