(KMAland) -- The Western Iowa Conference has released brackets for next week’s softball and baseball tournaments.
The softball tournament will run on Tuesday, June 29th and Thursday, July 1st. Tri-Center and IKM-Manning meet in the 8/9 game at Underwood on Tuesday with the winner taking on the top-seeded Eagles in a quarterfinal.
Other quarterfinals on Tuesday are Riverside vs. Audubon at Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia and Treynor at AHSTW. The semifinals and championship are on Thursday in Underwood.
Baseball tournament dates are Monday, June 28th, Wednesday, June 30th and Friday, July 2nd. IKM-Manning and Riverside will play in Neola on Monday with the winner then facing top-seeded Tri-Center.
Other quarterfinals are Logan-Magnolia against Missouri Valley in Underwood, AHSTW at Underwood and Audubon at Treynor. Semifinals, consolation and championship games are slated to be played in Underwood.
View the full brackets below.