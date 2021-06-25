Western Iowa Conference NEW 2
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The Western Iowa Conference has released brackets for next week’s softball and baseball tournaments.

The softball tournament will run on Tuesday, June 29th and Thursday, July 1st. Tri-Center and IKM-Manning meet in the 8/9 game at Underwood on Tuesday with the winner taking on the top-seeded Eagles in a quarterfinal.

Other quarterfinals on Tuesday are Riverside vs. Audubon at Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia and Treynor at AHSTW. The semifinals and championship are on Thursday in Underwood.

Baseball tournament dates are Monday, June 28th, Wednesday, June 30th and Friday, July 2nd. IKM-Manning and Riverside will play in Neola on Monday with the winner then facing top-seeded Tri-Center.

Other quarterfinals are Logan-Magnolia against Missouri Valley in Underwood, AHSTW at Underwood and Audubon at Treynor. Semifinals, consolation and championship games are slated to be played in Underwood.

View the full brackets below.

Download PDF 2021 WIC SB Tournament.pdf
Download PDF 2021 WIC BB Tournament.pdf

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.