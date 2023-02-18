(Malvern) -- The East Mills boys basketball team rode a strong performance from Braden West and lights-out shooting from beyond the arc to defeat Tri-Center in a district semifinal Saturday night.
The Wolverines (21-3) extended their win streak to five and canned 13 three-pointers en route to a 63-60 win over the Trojans (13-10).
"We, offensively, played probably the best we have all year and Tri-Center is so good that it took everything we had -- even with our offensive fireworks from the three-point line, it went down to the wire," said East Mills Head Coach Kevin Schafer. "That's just how good they are and we knew they would be after watching the film and seeing the competition they play."
Leading the charge offensively on the night for the Wolverines was senior forward West, who totaled 26 points on the night, including six trey balls.
"(Tri-Center) played zone, and I hadn't been able to get very many wide open threes this season," said West. "But I know I can step up behind the arc, and I was just confident in every shot and they were hitting."
West also got it done on the opposite end of the floor with six rebounds, three blocks, and a steal. Junior Kyler Williams also got in on the action from deep, knocking down three three-pointers and totaling 11 points off the bench.
"I's kind of nice when you have Braden and Mason (Crouse) -- all the attention goes to them and it leaves guys like me open or Zach (Thornburg)," said Williams.
"Kyler Williams hit a couple, our point guards Zach and Davis (McGrew) hit one," said Schafer. "We had a lot of guys when (Tri-Center) started creeping back into it hit a big three and kept the momentum going for us."
West would get the first two buckets of the game from deep, but it was a back-and-forth first quarter as the Wolverines and Trojans wound up tied at 17 after Tri-Center got the final five points of the quarter. The two squads continued to exchange short bursts throughout the second quarter, but behind the efforts of senior Michael Turner, who totaled 18 first-half points, the Trojans were able to post the final nine points of the half and took a 38-32 lead into the lockers.
"Our off guards were doing a good job on (Turner) and he was just scoring over them -- they were there and they did as good as they could," said Schafer.
"We were playing really good in the first half," said West. "It was just a matter of who could come out on top and I think shutting down (Turner) in the second half was the main thing we were focused on."
After West shifted to guarding Turner in the third quarter, the Wolverines started to build momentum and held the Trojans' guard to just three third-quarter points.
"I think my length helped quite a bit," said West. "In the first half he was contested and hitting them, but that switch with my length and height -- I think that made a big difference."
After West and senior Mason Crouse, both hit a pair of free throws early in the quarter to keep it within reach, Williams and senior Davis McGrew both canned three-pointers late in the quarter to build a 9-2 run to end it with a 50-47 lead they would never surrender.
"We were just doing the best we could on their post players -- their center had a lot of beef -- and our kids battled as much as they could on the boards," said Schafer. "And a lot of our other kids started hitting shots in the second half when we needed them."
The Trojans would be able to draw it back to 54-53 early in the fourth quarter, but West and then junior Zach Thornburg both knocked down threes to post an 8-4 run, which would be enough to give the Wolverines the win.
"We have a deep bench so we're still able to score when we come in," said Williams. "We also have a lot of chemistry so that's nice."
For East Mills, Crouse also totaled 11 points on the night with eight rebounds, and McGrew also chipped in with six points. Meanwhile, Turner paced Tri-Center with 28 points on the night, and Kent Elliott also contributed 15 for the Trojans.
With the win, the Wolverines punch their ticket to a district final against Bedford on Tuesday -- who East Mills beat 54-46 in December.
"(Bedford) is kind of a mirror image -- they've got good size, good quickness, and are a good offensive team that plays good man defense," said Schafer. "The first time we played then was a great game and we've had two dog fights already with (Logan-Magnolia) and Tri-Center and I told the boys we're going to have a third one on Tuesday."
You can check out the full video interviews with West, Williams, and Schafer below: