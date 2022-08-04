(Council Bluffs) -- Mudita.
Search that phrase in the dictionary, and you'll find: "the pleasure that comes from delighting in other people's well-being."
For the Abraham Lincoln baseball team, it meant building a steadfast culture built around cohesiveness and endorsing success.
"We wanted our guys to put team first," Coach Tyler Brietzke said. "We created a culture of selflessness. Everything we did was done with excellence. That simple word (mudita) guided us every time we took the field. We showed up, worked hard and worked for each other."
Mudita became a popular word around the program. Their belief in the phrase produced success and earned Coach Brietzke the 2022 KMAland Baseball Coach of the Year Award.
"It was a whirlwind," Brietzke said about his first year. "We wanted to do a complete overhaul of what Lynx baseball is. We wanted to change our image, how we approach the offseason, our work in the weight room and how we competed on the field. It all went fast, and we had good success."
Brietzke inherited his alma mater's baseball program in 2022. What followed was a season perhaps few saw coming from the Lynx.
Not only did Abraham Lincoln turn heads on their way to one of their best seasons in recent memory, but they also set a solid culture and expectations that likely won't change.
The Lynx went 22-14 in 2022 and won the Missouri River Activities Conference for the first time in program history. Their 22 wins was a 13-win improvement from last year and matches the program's most wins in the last decade. The .611 win percentage also tied with the 2016 team for the program's best in the Bound era.
And their MRAC title? It came after being projected near the bottom of the conference, according to the metrics used in Derek Martin's 2022 MRAC Preview.
"It's fun to be the underdog and the group nobody looks at," Brietzke said. "When I talked to the guys, they said they wanted to win a conference championship."
"We gave them the parameters to do that, and guys went out and balled out. We dropped a few we shouldn't have, but we established that we're the team on top. We are excited about being in that spot."
Of course, winning a title in the rigorous MRAC is easier said than done. The quest started on an impressive note with sweeps of Sioux City North, Bishop Heelan and LeMars.
"Our home opener against Bishop Heelan was our measuring stick," Brietzke said. "We took two from them. I looked at our coaching staff and said, 'Oh, boy. This could be fun.' And it was."
The Lynx compiled a 21-5 MRAC record to capture the conference title.
While Brietzke collects the accolade, he's quick to credit his players for buying into their new coach's ways.
"We needed to create a culture of leaders we didn't have," Brietzke said. "They wanted to be better than an eight-win season. We picked some guys to lead our program, and they met every single Wednesday morning in my classroom at seven o'clock."
"Those guys held us together throughout the season. We were very strategic about developing leaders that could practice mudita and hold things together."
With year one in the books, the future of the Lynx baseball program looks bright under Coach Brietzke.
"When you're at the top, what can you do to change that?" Brietzke said. "We have some ideas about what we want to do. It starts with getting guys back for offseason workouts."
"The kids are excited, and we're feeding off that energy. We'll change some things here and there, but we'll chase development even more."
Brietzke's Coach of the Year honor is the second consecutive for a Council Bluffs coach after St. Albert's Duncan Patterson claimed the honor last year.
Check out the full interview with Coach Brietzke below.
Previous KMAland Coach of the Year Award Winners
2021: Duncan Patterson, St. Albert
2020: Kurtis Hinkel, Logan-Magnolia
2019: Lee Toole, Lewis Central
2018: Bob Mantell, Treynor
2017: Rod Eberly, Clarinda
2016: Dan Daugherty, CAM
2015: Steve Daeges, Harlan
2014: Andy Vanfossan, Underwood
2013: Andy Vanfossan, Underwood