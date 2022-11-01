(Chicago) -- The Chicago White Sox are hiring Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as their new manager.
Grifol spent the past 10 seasons with the Royals.
He replaces Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa, who retired on October 3rd.
