MLB Logo

(Chicago) -- The Chicago White Sox are hiring Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as their new manager. 

Grifol spent the past 10 seasons with the Royals. 

He replaces Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa, who retired on October 3rd. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.