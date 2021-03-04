(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert freshman Evan White put the KMAland bowling scene on notice with a superb campaign, which earned him the inaugural KMAland Male Bowler of the Year Award.
White, who is actually a student at Missouri Valley, was one of the top bowlers in the state during his debut season and was also a part of the Falcons' breakthrough season under Coach Mike Klusman.
"The season was very good," White said. "We had high expectations, and we lived up to them. We put the time in and showed throughout the season."
The Falcons finished the season with a 33-2 record and took home second-place at the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament. White attributes his team's dominant season to one word -- energy.
"After the first meet, we talked about the energy and how it was affecting our games," he said. "Once we figured out that part and kept our energy up, the scores started going up and started to match the excitement. That was the ultimate thing that helped us.
The freshman's 5,820 total pins ranked second in the state. He also averaged 223.85 per game, which ranked sixth. His high series of 532 ranked fifth across the state, too.
Despite his dominant season, White says his accomplishments exceeded his expectations.
"Honestly, I just really told myself to hold a 200 average. I wanted to come out of the gates confident and build off it next year. I'm really proud of myself for stepping up this whole season."
One area where White feels he has grown his game the most is in the tournament format.
"It's a lot of mental aspects," he said. "When you miss a spare, you just have to bounce back. That's been my biggest success. I've learned to control my mental abilities and not get as frustrated."
The prep bowling season is over, but White plans to stay active during the offseason.
"I plan to go to Junior Gold this year,' he said. "I've been trying to get into many tournaments to figure out my own game and prepare myself."
This season did not end the way the White or his team hoped as they were upset by Clarinda in districts, narrowly missing out on a state qualification. White anticipates the postseason disappointment will lead to offseason motivation.
"I've told them (his team) how I want us to practice as much as we can," he said. "If we can all keep it up, I think next year will just add on what we did this year."
White joins Clarinda's Madi Pulliam as inaugural KMAland Bowlers of the Year. Click below to hear the full interview with White.