(KMAland) --A Day and Blog 4 of 2023 has arrived, and it’s time to take a look at the top individual basketball game performances of 2022.
It’s a real simple thing to search for yourself on Bound, but I went ahead and did it for you. First, because content is king. Second, because this is something I’m curious about. Knowledge is power. Let’s all gain some knowledge…
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
•Points: Jenna Hopp, Glenwood (33) & Jacob Birch, Harlan (33) — The two seniors both scored 33 points to lead Hawkeye Ten players in 2022. Hopp did hers against Plattsmouth at the Mid-America Center on December 17th while Birch did it against Glenwood four days earlier.
Also of note: Atlantic senior Carter Pellett is the only other player — boy or girl — to score at least 30 points. He had 31 against Creston on December 9th.
•Rebounds: Jenna Hopp, Glenwood (22) & Carter Pellett, Atlantic (20) — Hopp had her 22-rebound game in the final contest of 2022 for the Rams, finishing with 24 points and 22 boards in a win over Lewis Central on December 20th. Pellett, meanwhile, grabbed 20 boards during a December 6th win over Clarinda.
•Assists: Jada Jensen, Atlantic; Aubrey Schwieso, Harlan; Catherine Mayhall, Kuemper Catholic (9) & Caden Johnson, Glenwood (15) — Wow. That 15 really pops off the page. Johnson had his 15 dimes with 14 points in a win over Creston on December 16th. As for the girls, Jensen had 13 points and 9 assists against Nodaway Valley on December 17th, Schwieso went for 14 and 9 against Red Oak on December 16th and Mayhall had 14 and 9 on that very same night against Kingsley-Pierson.
Also of note: The aforementioned Jacob Birch of Harlan and Carson Kanne of Kuemper Catholic both had 10-assist games during the first half.
•Steals: Catherine Mayhall, Kuemper Catholic (11) & Hunter Gilleland, Red Oak (8) — Mayhall had a near triple-double performance for the Knights on December 9th against Red Oak, finishing with 17 points, 11 steals and 7 rebounds. Gilleland, meanwhile, had his 8-steal performance along with 26 points and 8 rebounds against Shenandoah on December 6th.
Also of note: Atlantic’s Jada Jensen gets another mention here, as she finished with 10 steals, 13 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds on December 9th against Creston.
•Blocks: Missy Evezic, St. Albert (9) & DJ Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic; Blake Herold, Shenandoah; Braden Woods, Clarinda; Max DeVries, Red Oak (3) — Evezic had her 9-block performance with 16 points and 8 rebounds in a win over Harlan all the way back on November 29th. On the boy’s side, Vonnahme had his along with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 5 steals in a December 9th win over Red Oak, Herold had his with 7 points and 6 rebounds on November 28th against Underwood, Woods went for 3 points, 6 boards and 3 blocks against Clarinda on November 29th and DeVries had 17 points and 3 blocks against Shenandoah on December 6th.
•3PM: Jacy Kralik, Creston; Kiana Schulz, Denison-Schleswig; Lucy Scott, Lewis Central (5) & Carson Seuntjens, Denison-Schleswig (6) — Seuntjens’ six 3-pointers against Red Oak on December 20th was part of a 29-point effort. Kralik had 16 points for the Panthers against Shenandoah on December 13th, Schulz went for 21 against Red Oak on December 20th and Scott had 24 points against Norwalk on December 13th.
•FTM: Jenna Hopp, Glenwood (11) & Colton Rasmussen, Atlantic; Max DeVries, Red Oak (10) — Hopp made 11 of her 14 free throw attempts on December 2nd during a tight win over Atlantic while Rasmussen went a perfect 10/10 at the line against Clarinda on December 6th and DeVries missed just one of his 11 attempts against Shenandoah on that very same night.
One more thing that I like to look for is the most shot attempts from a player while shooting 100% from the field, and the winners are….
Kylee Brown, Lewis Central; Jaydin Lindsay, Red Oak (4/4) & Colby Souther, Lewis Central (9/9) — Brown was 4/4 from the field against Atlantic on December 16th and Lindsay was perfect against Shenandoah on December 6th. Souther leads all girls and boys with his perfect 9/9 against St. Albert on December 9th.
CORNER CONFERENCE
•Points: Brooke Burns, Essex; Ella Thornton, Fremont-Mills (24) & Braedon Godfread, Sidney (34) — Godfread had the highest scoring game of the season in the league, posting his 34 points during a win over Essex on December 16th. Burns and Thornton both had their 24-point nights against Hamburg on November 28th and December 19th, respectively.
Also of note: Taylor Reed of Fremont-Mills is the only other player in the league that scored over 30 points this season, finishing with 33 during a loss to Stanton on December 16th and another 33 during a win over Heartland Christian on November 28th.
•Rebounds: Jenna Stephens, Stanton (16) & Taylor Reed, Fremont-Mills (18) — Reed had his 18-rebound game during one of his 33-point performances (the one against Heartland Christian). That included 10 offensive grabs. Stephens had her 16-rebound game during a win over East Mills, and it was kind of strange in that she only had 2 points. See, you can contribute in a lot of ways, even if you’re not scoring. That’s a big reason why Stephens is as impactful as she is.
Also of note: Four others have grabbed at least 15 rebounds in a single game this year. Essex standouts Qwintyn Vanatta and Tony Racine had 17 and 15 boards, respectively, on November 28th against Hamburg. On the girl’s side, East Mills’ Emily Williams and Brianne Johnson of Essex both had 15 rebounds on December 6th in games against Fremont-Mills and Hamburg, respectively.
•Assists: Marleigh Johnson, Stanton (10) & Nolan Grebin, Stanton (8) — Johnson leads the league with the only double-digit assist game for the Viqueens on Taylor Swift’s birthday (December 13th) against Essex. Grebin had his 8 assists during the high-scoring win against F-M on December 16th AKA three days after Taylor Swift’s birthday.
•Steals: Emily Williams, East Mills (9) & Grant Whitehead, Sidney; JT Mahaney, Fremont-Mills (10) — Both Whitehead and Mahaney coupled their 10-steal performances with 20+ point games. Whitehead scored 22 points with his 10 swipes in a win over East Atchison on December 6th, and Mahaney had his 10 steals along with 24 points and 8 boards against Essex on December 2nd. Williams picked up 8 steals along with 22 points, 13 boards and 5 assists in a win over Bedford on December 20th.
•Blocks: Kaden Payne, Sidney (6) & Braden West, East Mills (6): Payne swatted away 6 shots during a December 15th win over Bedford while also adding 14 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists. West picked up his 6 blocks during a 13-point, 6-rebound game — also against Bedford — on December 20th.
•3PM: McKenna Wiechman, Griswold (6) & Kaden Buick, Essex (7) — The Essex sophomore dropped in seven bombs on 12 attempts during a loss to Sidney on December 16th, finishing with 21 points. Wiechman had her six 3-pointers on 12 attempts and finished with 20 during a loss to Southwest Valley on December 10th.
•FTM: Jenna Stephens, Stanton (12) & Mason Crouse, East Mills; Taylor Reed, Fremont-Mills (10) — Stephens can attribute her success at the free throw line to the new basketball court in town, I bet. She went 12/14 from the line during a win over Sidney on December 2nd. Crouse and Reed had 12 and 11 attempts, respectively, in games with Woodbine and East Mills.
•The best 100% shooter: Loycee Palmer, East Mills; Hannah Olson, Stanton (2/2) & Jacob Martin, Stanton; Nik Peters, Sidney (3/3) — All right, so the highest-shooting perfect shooter in a single game in the Corner may not have been as high as the Hawkeye Ten. Nevertheless, Martin did his against Sidney on 12/2, Peters had his on 12/6 against East Atchison, Palmer was 2/2 against Griswold on 12/16 and Olson went 2/2 against F-M on 12/16.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
•Points: Clara Teigland, Treynor (37) & Jace Tams, Treynor (32) — A couple of Treynor stars with two of the three 30-point games this season among WIC standouts. Teigland had 37 big ones to break the single-game scoring record against IKM-Manning on December 16th while Tams dropped his 32 against Heelan on December 1st.
Also of note: Brayden Lund of AHSTW has the other 30-point game this season in the league, finishing with 31 against St. Albert on December 17th.
•Rebounds: Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia (16) & Jack Vanfossan, Underwood; Calvin Wallis, Logan-Magnolia (16) — I guess 16 is the max number for rebounding in 2022. Guritz had her 16 grabs during a game against Fremont-Mills on December 5th while Vanfossan had 16 points with his 16 boards in a win over Lo-Ma on December 13th and Wallis had 10 points against St. Albert on December 1st.
Also of note: Both Hayden Kocour of Missouri Valley and Christian Dahir of Tri-Center finished with 15 rebounds each on December 15th (against Griswold) and December 16th (against Missouri Valley), respectively.
•Assists: Aliyah Humphrey, Underwood (9) & Ben Ramsey, IKM-Manning; Carson Bauer, Audubon (8) — Humphrey had a fun line against Logan-Magnolia on December 13th with 7 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists during a W. Ramsey had his 8-assist game during a loss to Exira/EHK on December 10th, adding 6 points, and Bauer went for 28 points, 12 boards and 3 steals during a win over Lo-Ma on December 20th.
•Steals: Elly Henderson, Riverside (11) & Cole Scheffler, AHSTW (8) — Henderson had a terrific line of her own during this 11-steal evening that also included 7 points, 6 boards and 4 assists in a win over Missouri Valley on December 8th. Scheffler pitched in 9 points and 5 assists with his 8 steals during a win over Audubon on December 9th.
•Blocks: Ellie Peterson, AHSTW (5) & Ethan Dickerson, Treynor (7) — Two names that I was not surprised to see here. Peterson is the all-time leader in blocked shots at AHSTW, and she had five of them against Logan-Magnolia to go with nine points, seven rebounds and four assists. Dickerson has got to be high on the list of Treynor shot blockers in his career, pushing in 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds to go with those seven swats in a win over Missouri Valley on December 2nd.
•3PM: Sienna Albertsen, Audubon; Clara Teigland, Treynor (5) & Aiden Bell, Riverside (7) — Big ups to Bell, who dropped in seven 3-pointers during a 21-point night against Treynor on December 20th. Albertsen went 5/11 and had 15 points against Tri-Center on December 2nd, and Teigland went 5/6 in her 37-point night against IKM-Manning.
•FTM: Mabel Langel, IKM-Manning (9) & Michael Turner, Tri-Center; Carson Bauer, Audubon (11) — Both Turner and Bauer have had 11-make games this season, although it took Bauer just 13 attempts to get there and Turner needed just one more than that. Bauer had his game on December 20th against Logan-Magnolia, and Turner was 11/14 against Missouri Valley on December 16th. Langel was 9/13 from the free throw line and scored 25 points in a win over Riverside on December 2nd.
•The best 100% shooter: Rylee Brittan, Audubon; Audrey Jensen, Audubon (3/3) & Carson Bauer, Audubon (6/6) — All of the 100% shooters are from Audubon! Bauer went 6/6 against Underwood on December 16th, and Brittan and Jensen both went 3/3 on back-to-back nights. Brittan had hers on November 29th against Missouri Valley while Jensen went 3/3 the night before against Coon Rapids-Bayard.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
•Points: Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley (43) & Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (38) — Those are some big scoring games. Davis broke the single-game scoring record for the Wolverines on December 13th against Bedford. Frost dropped in 38 for the Raiders on night one of the season against Clarke on November 28th.
Also of note: Lenox sophomore Sadie Cox and Southeast Warren senior Alivia Ruble both had 30-point games this season against Clarinda (November 22nd) and Moulton-Udell (December 19th), respectively, while Southwest Valley’s Roman Keefe had a huge night with 34 points against Griswold on December 10th.
•Rebounds: Kendra Sleep, Bedford; Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren (22) & Jack Scrivner, Central Decatur (19) — That’s a lot of boards. Sleep went for 11 points and 22 boards against North Nodaway on December 6th while Ruble had her 22 grabs in that 30-point effort against Moulton-Udell. Scrivner posted his 19-rebound game along with 16 points in a win over Chariton on December 20th.
Also of note: I have to cut this one off at 20 rebounds because there are EIGHT total on the girl’s side alone with 15 grabs in a game this year. Sadie Cox is the other with 20, as she went for 19 points and 20 rebounds on December 2nd against Bedford. On the boy’s side, Bedford’s Cal Peterman had 17 rebounds against Stanton on December 19th, and Jack Williams of Southeast Warren went for 16 rebounds (with 20 points) in a win over Wayne on December 6th.
•Assists: Brynnly German, Martesndale-St. Marys (12) & Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (11) — German posted the top number of the first half of the season against Woodward-Granger on December 1st. She also had 6 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals. Frost passed out 11 dimes for the Raiders during a 13-point, 7-rebound, 3-steal performance against Seymour on December 10th.
Also of note: Doug Berg of Nodaway Valley passed out 10 assists, grabbed 10 rebounds and scored 5 points for the Wolverines in a win over Mount Ayr on December 20th.
•Steals: Layni Masters, Central Decatur (11) & Conner Nally, Bedford (14) — That’s a lot of steals for Nally, who also had 10 points and 4 assists against North Nodaway on December 6th. Masters scored 13 points with her 11 steals for the Cardinals in a win over East Union on December 2nd.
Also of note: The only other double-digit steal performance of the season actually came in 2023 from Austin Lack of East Union, who finished with a school-record 10 steals against Lamoni on Monday. He also had 20 points and 14 rebounds, making for the only triple-double we’ve come across so far.
•Blocks: Annika Nelson, Nodaway Valley (7) & Kevin Linhart, Central Decatur; Jack Scrivner, Central Decatur (5) — Nelson was all over the boxscore for Nodaway Valley on December 9th in their win over Wayne, finishing with 4 points, 4 boards, 6 steals and the 7 blocks. Both CD athletes had their five-block games five days apart. Linhart had 8 points, 6 boards, 4 assists and 5 blocks during a win over Mormon Trail on December 15th before Scrivner went for 16 points, 19 rebounds and 5 blocks five days later against Chariton.
•3PM: Carolyn Amfahr, Martensdale-St. Marys (6) & Roman Keefe, Southwest Valley (6) — Amfahr made her six 3-pointers on 12 attempts and finished with 23 points for the Blue Devils in a loss to Nodaway Valley on December 15th. Keefe had his big game during the aforementioned December 10th game with Griswold, making 6/12 from 3 and finishing with the 34 points.
•FTM: Brynnly German, Martensdale-St. Marys (8) & Cael Hogan, Southwest Valley; Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr; Jack Scrivner, Central Decatur (8) — Everyone is stuck on eight made free throws in the POI. German was 8/11 against Solon on November 18th, Hogan and Frost went 8/8 on December 13th and November 28th, respectively, and Scrivner was 8/9 on December 8th.
•The best 100% shooter: Devyn Davis, Wayne (8/8) & Tyler Martin, Mount Ayr (2/2) — Davis put in all of her shots against Moulton-Udell on December 12th while Martin is the only player in the league that shot more than once in a game and made them all, doing so against Worth County on December 19th.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
•Points: Becca Anderson, Paton-Churdan; Maclayn Houston, West Harrison (36) & Cash Emgarten, Exira/EHK (35) — Pretty, pretty good. Anderson is just a freshman and had her 36-point night against West Harrison on December 9th. Sure seems like Houston has been around 30-36 a lot this year, and she scored 36 against Glidden-Ralston on December 16th. Emgarten had a big 35-point night against IKM-Manning on December 10th.
Also of note: There are five other 30-point games of note this year from a Rolling Valley Conference athlete — Quinn Grubbs of Exira/EHK (33 on 12/10), Paige Klocke (30 on 12/13) and Tiela Janssen (30 on 12/16) of Glidden-Ralston, Carter Gruver of Woodbine (33 on 12/6) and Sam Foreman of CAM (30 on 12/16).
•Rebounds: Maclayn Houston, West Harrison (21) & Sage Evans, West Harrison (17) — Houston grabbed 21 rebounds with 28 points on December 2nd during a Hawkeyes tight loss to Boyer Valley. The top rebounding game from a male came from Evans during a 17-point performance against West Monona on December 1st.
Also of note: Boyer Valley’s Jessica O’Day had a huge 20-rebound game during a loss to Glidden-Ralston on December 9th. West Harrison’s Koleson Evans (16 on 12/6), Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Cal Heydon (16 on 12/2), Boyer Valley’s Josh Gorden (15 on 12/6) and Sam Foreman of CAM (15 on 12/20) also had games of at least 15 rebounds.
•Assists: Nicole Sherer, Woodbine (12) & Sage Evans, West Harrison (10) — Raise your hand if you’re surprised to see these two here. Put your hand down, Matheny! Sherer had 12 dimes during a win for Woodbine on November 21st while Evans went for 6 points, 15 boards and 10 helpers in a win over Ar-We-Va on December 20th.
•Steals: Maggie Ragaller, Ar-We-Va; Jaelynn Petersen, Exira/EHK; Nicole Sherer, Woodbine (9) & Lance Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard (7) — Ragaller, Petersen and Sherer all had nine-steal games during the first half. Ragaller also had 23 points and 11 rebounds against Glidden-Ralston on 12/17, Petersen went for 14 points and 8 boards to go with her steals in a win over CAM on 12/9 and Sherer had 7 points, 5 boards and 5 assists against Ar-We-Va on 12/13. Clayburg also had 26 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists to go with his 7 steals for the Crusaders during a 12/5 win over Stanton.
•Blocks: Samantha Hinners, Ar-We-Va; Calleigh Fitzpatrick, Paton-Churdan (5) & Koleson Evans, West Harrison (7) — Evans’ performance was monstrous against Tri-Center on 12/5, finishing with 18 points, 8 rebounds and the 7 blocks. Probably even dunked a time or two. Hinners and Fitzpatrick blocked five shots each on December 17th against G-R and December 6th against CAM, respectively.
•3PM: Charlie Pryor, Woodbine (6) & Cash Emgarten, Exira/EHK (6) — Pryor splashed 6 of her 10 3-pointers against East Mills on December 5th while Emgarten had his 6/8 shooting performance for the Spartans during his huge game against IKM-Manning on 12/10.
•FTM: Maclayn Houston, West Harrison (12) & Carter Gruver, Woodbine (15) — Gruver went 15/17 from the free throw line for the Tigers in their loss to East Mills back on 12/5, and Houston shot 12/21 from the stripe against Boyer Valley on 12/2.
Also of note: Eva Steffensen of CAM was 10/13 and Quinn Grubbs went 10/10 for Exira/EHK during games on December 16th and 17th, respectively.
•The best 100% shooter: Kortney O’Day, Woodbine (2/2) & Jackson Radcliff, Exira/EHK (7/7) — Let’s start with Radcliff, who didn’t miss a shot the entire game against Glidden-Ralston on December 2nd (adding a 2/2 from the free throw line). And then there’s O’Day, who had a 2/2 night against Glidden-Ralston on 12/20, which went down as the only girls game in the first half with a multi-shot 100% shooting percentage.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
•Points: Metta Skov, LeMars (32) & Jordan Dewaele, Thomas Jefferson (30) — Skov and Dewaele had the only two 30-point games among Missouri River Conference athletes in the first half. Skov finished with 32 against Dakota Valley on 12/17 while Dewaele went for 30 on 12/20 against Sioux City North.
•Rebounds: Demi Pane, Thomas Jefferson (22) & Creighton Bracker, Abraham Lincoln (14) — Pane put up a true Dennis Rodman-type line back on December 16th, finishing with those 22 rebounds while not scoring any points. Love it. Bracker had a 14-rebound effort for the Lynx against Sioux City North on 12/2.
•Assists: Emily Pomernackas, Abraham Lincoln (11) & Carter Kuehl, Bishop Heelan Catholic (10) — These are the only two double-digit assist games in the MRC during the first half. Pomernackas had hers against crosstown rival TJ in a 12-point effort on 12/9. Kuehl had 10 assists (and 14 points) during a win over Treynor on 12/1.
•Steals: Alex Flattery, Sioux City East; Hannah Mogensen, Sioux City North (9) & Henry Jaerger, Sioux City North (12) — Jaerger’s 12 steals came for the Stars during a tight win over Storm Lake on December 19th. It also came in the same game that Noah Conley — his teammate — had 9 steals, which ranked second among MRC boys. Flattery and Mogensen also had 9-steal games this season. Flattery added 17 points, 8 boards and 5 assists in a win over TJ on 12/6, and Mogensen finished with 14 points and 6 rebounds against Thomas Jefferson on 12/20.
•Blocks: Alex Flattery, Sioux City East (5) & Matt Noll, Bishop Heelan Catholic (5) — Both Flattery and Noll topped out at five blocks in a single game this season. Flattery also had 8 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists in this game against South Sioux City on 12/10, and Noll posted 13 points and 6 rebounds against TJ on 12/16.
•3PM: Hudsyn Ranschau, Sioux City East (7) & Etienne Higgins, Abraham Lincoln (6) — Ranschau made her seven 3-pointers on 18 attempts while finishing with 24 points in a win over South Sioux City on 12/10. Higgins was 6/9 and scored 18 points for AL in their win over TJ on 12/9.
•FTM: Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan Catholic (9) & Jayden Calabro, Abraham Lincoln; Devin Davis-Conti, Thomas Jefferson; Jordan Dewaele, Thomas Jefferson; Tyler Smith, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8) — The best shooting performance among this group was Davis-Conti, who went 8/8 for TJ in their 11/29 game with Glenwood. Meis made her 9 free throws on 10 attempts against Xavier on 11/26. The others with 8 came on 10 shots (Dewaele and Smith on 12/6 and 12/20, respectively) and 11 shots (Calabro on 12/6 against LeMars).
•The best 100% shooter: Vera Grom, Sioux City West (8/8) & Fitzy Grant, Sioux City East (6/6) — Grom was a perfect 8/8 during West’s win on 12/20 over Spirit Lake while Grant had a 6/6 night to lead the Black Raiders on 12/10 against South Sioux City. One small note about those two games: Both missed one free throw each.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
•Points: Chloe Roe, Ankeny Christian; Taylor Lumbard, Diagonal (25) & Titus Barber, Murray (31) — Barber had the top-scoring game of the first half in the Bluegrass, posting 31 points with 13 rebounds and 8 blocks during a tough loss to Lenox on 12/12. Lumbard and Roe both dropped 25 at different points this season. Roe had 25 and 8 rebounds during a win over Murray on 12/13 while Lumbard went for 25 and 21 in a win over Moravia on 12/9.
Also of note: They didn’t reach 30, but they came up just one point shy. I’m talking about Gavin Dixson of Mormon Trail and Kennan Hinners of Seymour, who scored 29 points each on 12/20 and 12/9, respectively.
•Rebounds: Aidyn Newton, Mormon Trail (25) & Caleb Hubbard, Diagonal (24) — That’s a lot of rebounds. A lot of missed shots, too. Newton had a huge game with 14 points and 25 rebounds for Mormon Trail in their win over Orient-Macksburg on 12/16. Hubbard had his big game on 12/16 against Lamoni, finishing with 13 points and the 24 grabs.
Also of note: Two others went over 20 during the first half with Taylor Lumbard of Diagonal and Emma Boswell of Orient-Macksburg both posting 21 rebounds on 12/9 and 12/3, respectively.
•Assists: Kira Egly, Murray; Annika Shanks, Mormon Trail (9) & Shane Helmick, Moravia (10) — Helmick had the top performance in assists of the first half, and he also went for a triple-double in that game on 12/2, finishing with 15 points, 10 boards and 10 assists against Lamoni. The 9s from Egly and Shanks were on 11/29 and 12/16, respectively. Egly posted 11 points and 9 assists against East Union while Shanks finished with 15 points and 9 assists against Orient-Macksburg.
•Steals: Taylor Henson, Lamoni (10) & Kalvin Brown, Lamoni (12) — Both Lamoni standouts lead the way here. Brown had 7 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists and the 12 steals during a tough loss to Melcher-Dallas on 12/6. Henson had a cool double-double with 10 points and 10 steals in a loss to Ankeny Christian.
Also of note: Diagonal’s Caleb Hubbard had 10 steals of his own on 12/2 in a win over Moulton-Udell. That doubled (tripled?) as a triple-double, as he had 20 points and 13 rebounds with those 10 swipes.
•Blocks: Annika Shanks, Mormon Trail (7) & Titus Barber, Murray (14) — Whoa. Those 14 blocks are a lot, and it was also part of a triple-double. Barber had 12 points, 10 rebounds and 14 blocks during a loss to Mormon Trail on 12/20. Shanks had 23 points and 5 assists with her 7 blocks during a Mormon Trail loss to Southeast Warren.
•3PM: Keelie Anderson, Moravia; Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars (4) & Kail Arkema, Twin Cedars (5) — Arkema led the way in the Bluegrass as far as long-range shooters. He hit 5 of 13 3-point attempts and finished with 28 points against Moulton-Udell on 12/3. Anderson was 4/5 from 3 and had 14 points during a loss to Diagonal on 12/9. And finally, Dunkin went 4/10 from 3 and finished with 15 points for the Sabers in a tight win over Murray on 12/2.
•FTM: Addison Wadle, Melcher-Dallas (11) & Gavin Dixson, Mormon Trail (9) — Wadle was a really solid 11/12 from the free throw line to lead Melcher-Dallas during a dominant win over Meskwaki Settlement on 12/10. Dixson was 9/11 from the free throw line for Mormon Trail in their 12/15 loss to Central Decatur.
Also of note: The only other double-digit free throw maker during the first half in the league was Kisha Reed of Twin Cedars, who went 10/12 from the line during a win over Murray on 12/2.
•The best 100% shooter: Kinsey Eslinger, Orient-Macksburg (6/6) & Logan Godfrey, Melcher-Dallas (8/8) — Eslinger went a perfect 6/6 from the field for Orient-Macksburg during a loss to Mormon Trail on 12/16. Godfrey had his 8/8 performance during a 12/10 win over Meskwaki Settlement.
ACROSS THE STATE
All right, before we go. Here are the top 10 performances among KMAland girls and boys as it compares to the entire state of Iowa.
POINTS
2G. Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley (43)
5G. Clara Teigland, Treynor (37)
8G. Becca Anderson, Paton-Churdan & Maclayn Houston, West Harrison (36)
REBOUNDS
1B. Caleb Hubbard, Diagonal (24)
2G. Aidyn Newton, Mormon Trail (25)
8G. Kendra Sleep, Bedford & Demi Pane, Thomas Jefferson & Jenna Hopp, Glenwood & Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren (22)
8B. Carter Pellett, Atlantic (20)
ASSISTS
1G. Brynnly German, Martensdale-St. Marys & Nicole Sherer, Woodbine (12)
2B. Caden Johnson, Glenwood (15)
6G. Emily Pomernackas, Abraham Lincoln (11)
STEALS
1B. Conner Nally, Bedford (14)
2B. Kalvin Brown, Lamoni & Henry Jaerger, Sioux City North (12)
3G. Layni Masters, Central Decatur & Catherine Mayhall, Kuemper Catholic & Elly Henderson, Riverside (11)
6B. Grant Whitehead, Sidney & JT Mahaney, Fremont-Mills & Austin Lack, East Union & Caleb Hubbard, Diagonal (10)
BLOCKS
1B. Titus Barber, Murray (14)
3G. Missy Evezic, St. Albert (9)
6B. Owen Suntken, Melcher-Dallas (8)
10B. Koleson Evans, West Harrison & Gavin Dixson, Mormon Trail & Ethan Dickerson, Treynor (7)
3-POINT MAKES
9G. Hudson Ranschau, Sioux City East (7)
10B. Kaden Buick, Essex & Aiden Bell, Riverside (7)
FREE THROW MAKES
2B. Carter Gruver, Woodbine (15)
9G. Jenna Stephens, Stanton & Maclayn Houston, West Harrison (12)
