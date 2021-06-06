(KMAland) -- KMA Sports counted 99 area home runs from the past week, starting Tuesday, June 1st and finishing Saturday, June 5th.
There were 11 softball players and five baseball standouts that hit multiple home runs during the week. Every home run that’s been reported to KMA Sports or on Varsity Bound from the past week is listed below. Also, find the updated top 10 for the softball and baseball season.
KMALAND SOFTBALL
Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley 2 (2)
Jillian French, Twin Cedars 2 (2)
Josie Hartman, Southeast Warren 2 (3)
Brylee Hempey, Sioux City East 2 (4)
Haley Koch, West Harrison 2 (2)
Kira Langenfeld, Denison-Schleswig 2 (2)
Zoey Larsen, Mount Ayr 2 (3)
Haylee Pennock, Griswold 2 (2)
Nevaeh Randall, Creston 2 (2)
BrieAnna Remster, Melcher-Dallas 2 (5)
Addy Reynolds, Mount Ayr 2 (3)
Maggie Allen, LeMars (1)
Makenna Askeland, Griswold (1)
Haley Bach, Lewis Central (1)
Emily Brouse, Harlan (1)
Jordan Butrick, Woodbine (2)
Kaylah Degase, Clarinda (1)
Rachel Drake, East Mills (1)
Olivia Engler, Atlantic (1)
Elise Evans-Murphy, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Makayla Fichter, Clarinda (2)
Mikayla Fritz, Moravia (1)
Ellie Gengler, Bishop Heelan Catholic (3)
Quinn Grubbs, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1)
Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia (1)
Abby Hiatt, Logan-Magnolia (1)
Nicole Hoefer, Woodbine (1)
Jadyn Huisman, Treynor (1)
Presley Jobe, Clarinda (1)
Emma King, Southeast Warren (1)
Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston (1)
Evie Larson, Sioux City East (2)
Libby Leraas, LeMars (2)
Elizabeth Lloyd, Glidden-Ralston (1)
Alexa McCunn, Red Oak (1)
Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)
Emma Mendenhall, Denison-Schleswig (1)
Madeline Myer, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)
Katelyn Nielsen, Audubon (1)
Olivia O’Brien, Sioux City North (1)
Hailey Ostrander, Kuemper Catholic (1)
Tara Peterson, Stanton (1)
Kynser Reed, Melcher-Dallas (2)
Johanna Sauers, Audubon (1)
Julia Schechinger, Harlan (1)
Madison Schumacher, Harlan (1)
Teryn Shields, Murray (1)
Marissa Spieker, CAM (1)
Tegan Streit, Mount Ayr (1)
Hannah Thygesen, Audubon (1)
CURRENT AREA TOP 10 (SOFTBALL)
1. BrieAnna Remster, Melcher-Dallas (5)
2. Brylee Hemphey, Sioux City East (4)
3. Grace Bailey, Twin Cedars; Ellie Gengler, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Josie Hartman, Southeast Warren; Zoey Larsen, Mount Ayr; Addy Reynolds, Mount Ayr (3)
8. Alexa Anderson, Mount Ayr; Raelyn Angerman, Sioux City East; Mikenzie Brewer, Tri-Center; Jordan Butrick, Woodbine; Sadie Cox, Lenox; Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley; Makayla Fichter, Clarinda; Jillian French, Twin Cedars; Lanie Gustafson, West Harrison; Gracie Hagle, Creston; Haley Koch, West Harrison; Kira Langenfeld, Denison-Schleswig; Evie Larson, Sioux City East; Libby Leraas, LeMars; Haylee Pennock, Griswold; Nevaeh Randall, Creston; Kynser Reed, Melcher-Dallas (2)
KMALAND BASEBALL
Nathan Gallup, Denison-Schleswig 3 (3)
Colby Rich, CAM 3 (5)
Britton Bond, Lewis Central 2 (2)
Kasey Carter, Martensdale-St. Marys 2 (2)
Luke Meyer, Lewis Central 2 (2)
Carter Arens, LeMars (1)
Brendan Atkinson, Atlantic (1)
Cael Boever, Sioux City East (2)
Dawson Bond, Red Oak (1)
Bryce Click, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Garrett Couse, Red Oak (1)
Carson Elbert, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)
Sage Evans, West Harrison (1)
Keenan Hegna, Sioux City West (1)
Braiden Heiden, Denison-Schleswig (1)
Briar Knapp, Mount Ayr (2)
Trent Kozeal, Tri-Center (1)
Cale Leever, Ankeny Christian (1)
Brendan Monahan, St. Albert (1)
Max Nielsen, IKM-Manning (1)
Gabe Obert, Coon Rapids-Bayard (1)
Josh Ramirez, Coon Rapids-Bayard (1)
Cam Riemer, Sioux City East (3)
Isaac Sherrill, St. Albert (1)
Michael Shull, Clarinda (1)
Gavin Smith, Audubon (1)
Lane Spieker, CAM (2)
Silas Walston, Bedford (1)
Justice Weers, Tri-Center (2)
Braden Woods, Red Oak (1)
CURRENT AREA TOP 10 (BASEBALL)
1. Colby Rich, CAM (5)
2. Nathan Gallup, Denison-Schleswig; Cam Riemer, Sioux City East (3)
4. Ethan Alfers, Tri-Center; Cael Boever, Sioux City East; Britton Bond, Lewis Central; Evan Bruce, Creston; Kasey Carter, Martensdale-St. Marys; Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr; Blake Hall, Underwood; Briar Knapp, Mount Ayr; Luke Meyer, Lewis Central; Josh Ramirez, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Lane Spieker, CAM; Justice Weers, Tri-Center (2)