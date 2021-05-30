(KMAland) -- Six days into the softball and baseball season and KMAlanders are hitting all kinds of home runs. Here's a look at #WhoHomered the week of May 24th through the 30th.
SOFTBALL
Grace Bailey, Twin Cedars (3)
BrieAnna Remster, Melcher-Dallas (3)
Alexa Anderson, Mount Ayr (2)
Raelyn Angerman, Sioux City East (2)
Mikenzie Brewer, Tri-Center (2)
Sadie Cox, Lenox (2)
Ellie Gengler, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2)
Lanie Gustafson, West Harrison (2)
Gracie Hagle, Creston (2)
Brylee Hempey, Sioux City East (2)
Jordan Butrick, Woodbine (1)
Alyssa Derby, Atlantic (1)
Kelly Embray, Glenwood (1)
Makayla Fichter, Clarinda (1)
Jersey Foote, Creston (1)
Marin Frazee, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)
Campbell German, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)
Haley Godfrey, Melcher-Dallas (1)
Josie Hartman, Southeast Warren (1)
Jorja Holliday, Nodaway Valley (1)
Kali Irlmeier, Audubon (1)
Kaylin Lack, East Union (1)
Evie Larson, Sioux City East (1)
Libby Leraas, LeMars (1)
Braelynn Long, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)
Evy Marlin, Southwest Valley (1)
Cameron Martin, Lamoni (1)
Emily McIntosh, West Harrison (1)
Alivia Milbrodt, LeMars (1)
Alexia Miller, Boyer Valley (1)
Aurora Miller, Harlan (1)
Kaitlyn Mitchell, East Union (1)
Alexis Narmi, St. Albert (1)
Grace Nelson, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)
Kelsi Nelson, Abraham Lincoln (1)
Lauren Nicholas, Atlantic (1)
Gracie Peck, Seymour (1)
Ella Pierce, Underwood (1)
Charlie Pryor, Woodbine (1)
Kynser Reed, Melcher-Dallas (1)
Kylee Rockhold, Central Decatur (1)
Kenzie Schon, Kuemper Catholic (1)
Lainey Sheffield, St. Albert (1)
Jolie Sheldon, Sidney (1)
TJ Stoaks, Lenox (1)
BASEBALL
Ethan Alfers, Tri-Center (2)
Evan Bruce, Creston (2)
Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (2)
Blake Hall, Underwood (2)
Colby Rich, CAM (2)
Cam Riemer, Sioux City East (2)
Cael Boever, Sioux City East (1)
Trey Brotherton, Denison-Schleswig (1)
Casey Clair, Lewis Central (1)
Caelen DeVault, Nodaway Valley (1)
Jace Grose, Mount Ayr (1)
Carter Johnson, Stanton (1)
Briar Knapp, Mount Ayr (1)
Ethan Kuiken, LeMars (1)
Aaron McAlister, Coon Rapids-Bayard (1)
Matthew McCrory, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Kaden McDermott, Tri-Center (1)
Leyton Nelson, Tri-Center (1)
Mason Parrott, LeMars (1)
Josh Ramirez, Coon Rapids-Bayard (1)
Mason Rohatsch, Tri-Center (1)
Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor (1)
Matthew Seals, Moravia (1)
Logan Sibenaller, Kuemper Catholic (1)
Aidan Sieperda, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Lane Spieker, CAM (1)
Jaidan TenEyck, Boyer Valley (1)
Cael Turner, Creston (1)
Drake Van Meter, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Justice Weers, Tri-Center (1)
Cullen Wood, Lenox (1)