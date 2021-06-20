(KMAland) -- There were 140 KMAland home runs reported to KMA Sports and/or logged on Varsity Bound this past week. The big night for home runs was Friday when 32 were hit.
Check out the day-by-day rundown of the KMAlanders #WhoHomered during the week.
Monday, June 14th (28)
Lilly Applegate, CAM (1)
Mikenzie Brewer, Tri-Center (4)
Trey Brotherton, Denison-Schleswig (3)
Alyssa Derby, Atlantic (4)
Boston DeVault, Nodaway Valley (1)
Olivia Engler, Atlantic (4)
Nathan Gallup, Denison-Schleswig (4)
Jayda Gay, Martensdale-St. Marys (4)
Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia 2 (4)
Strait Jacobsen, Wayne (1)
Bodie Johnson, Atlantic (1)
Jaxon Johnson, Tri-Center (1)
Zane Johnson, Griswold (1)
Anna Kelley, Griswold (1)
Zoey Larsen, Mount Ayr (4)
Alexa McCunn, Red Oak (2)
Colin Mullenix, Atlantic (1)
Alexis Narmi, St. Albert (4)
Cy Patterson, St. Albert 2 (3)
Charlie Pryor, Woodbine (2)
Kylee Rockhold, Central Decatur (3)
Isaac Sherrill, St. Albert (2)
Michael Shull, Clarinda (2)
Hannah Slater, Denison-Schleswig (1)
TJ Stoaks, Lenox (2)
Hannah Thygesen, Audubon (2)
Tuesday, June 15th (24)
Paetyn Anderson, Melcher-Dallas (1)
Sterling Berndt, Wayne (1)
Logann Carson, Orient-Macksburg (1)
Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars (1)
Taylor Elam, Lewis Central (1)
Olivia Engler, Atlantic (5)
Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (6)
Aron Harrington, Lewis Central (2)
Brylee Hempey, Sioux City East (5)
Jada Jensen, Atlantic (1)
Ethan Kuiken, LeMars (2)
Zoey Larsen, Mount Ayr 2 (6)
Hayden McLaughlin, IKM-Manning (1)
Alivia Milbrodt, LeMars (2)
Max Nielsen, IKM-Manning (3)
Julia Schechinger, Harlan (3)
Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor (4)
Brooklyn Silva, Stanton (1)
Brett Sitzmann, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)
Gabe Stripe, Mormon Trail (1)
Caleb Wakehouse, Woodbine (1)
Kylie Wesack, St. Albert (2)
Brycen Wookey, Murray (3)
Wednesday, June 16th (15)
Sara Collins, East Union (1)
Boston DeVault, Nodaway Valley (2)
Angelina Furness, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)
Mason King, West Harrison 2 (2)
Haley Koch, West Harrison (4)
Colby Rich, CAM (7)
Kaylin Lack, East Union (3)
Alexia Miller, Boyer Valley 2 (3)
Alexis Narmi, St. Albert (5)
AJ Schiltz, Treynor (2)
Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor (5)
Macy Vanfossan, Underwood (1)
Kylie Wesack, St. Albert (3)
Thursday, June 17th (19)
Mariah Augustine, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2)
Cael Boever, Sioux City East (5)
Braiden Heiden, Denison-Schleswig (3)
Evan Helvig, Sioux City North (6)
Brylee Hempey, Sioux City East (6)
Nicole Hoever, Woodbine (3)
Cole Johnson, Sioux City East (1)
Tre Melby, Logan-Magnolia (2)
Lylly Merrill, Clarinda (1)
Alexis Narmi, St. Albert (6)
Gabe Obert, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2)
Cy Patterson, St. Albert (4)
Colby Rich, CAM (8)
Isaac Sherrill, St. Albert (3)
Lane Spieker, CAM (4)
Jessica Vrenick, Abraham Lincoln (1)
Cal Wanninger, Kuemper Catholic (1)
Brycen Wookey, Murray 2 (5)
Friday, June 18th (32)
Paetyn Anderson, Melcher-Dallas (2)
Jarett Armstrong, Logan-Magnolia (1)
Grace Bailey, Twin Cedars (6)
Sterling Berndt, Wayne (2)
Chloe Church, Murray (1)
Jaden Enright, Seymour (2)
Nathan Gallup, Denison-Schleswig (5)
Landon Gilliland, Lamoni 2 (4)
Joe Hedger, Logan-Magnolia (1)
Braiden Heiden, Denison-Schleswig (3)
Abigayle Henderson, Wayne (1)
Troy Holt, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)
Carter Houser, Seymour (1)
Matt Hughes, Martensdale-St. Marys 2 (2)
Jaxon Johnson, Tri-Center (2)
Hayden McLaughlin, IKM-Manning (2)
Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan Catholic (5)
Tre Melby, Logan-Magnolia 2 (4)
Jaycee Neer, Southeast Warren (1)
Kylee Rockhold, Central Decatur (4)
Andrew Roe, Murray (1)
Makayla Ruble, Southeast Warren (3)
AJ Schiltz, Treynor (3)
Kenzie Schon, Kuemper Catholic (3)
Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor (6)
Jaidan TenEyck, Boyer Valley (2)
Ori Trimble, Seymour (1)
Stella Umphreys, Treynor (2)
Mya Willey, Wayne (2)
Saturday, June 19th (19)
Alexa Anderson, Mount Ayr (3)
Makenna Askeland, Griswold (3)
Mariah Augustine, Bishop Heelan Catholic (3)
Halsie Barnes, Mount Ayr (1)
Cael Boever, Sioux City East (6)
Sadie Cox, Lenox (4)
Ellie Gengler, Bishop Heelan Catholic (4)
Campbell German, Martensdale-St. Marys (2)
Gracie Hagle, Creston (4)
Camryn Jacobsen, Wayne (4)
Emily Jones, Wayne (1)
Kira Langenfeld, Denison-Schleswig 2 (5)
Claire Leinen, Denison-Schleswig (1)
Izzie Moore, Wayne (1)
Matti Nielsen, Audubon (2)
Olivia O’Brien, Sioux City North (2)
Anna Parrott, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)
Addy Reynolds, Mount Ayr (6)
Kenzie Schon, Kuemper Catholic (4)
Hannah Thygesen, Audubon (3)
Cullen Wood, Lenox (2)