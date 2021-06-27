(KMAland) -- Despite some rainy days that wiped out games in KMAland, there were still 101 home runs reported to KMAland or logged on Varsity Bound this week.
Check out #WhoHomered below.
MONDAY, JUNE 21ST (23)
Brendan Atkinson, Atlantic (3)
Izzy Bluml, Riverside (1)
Emily Brouse, Harlan 2 (4)
Olivia Engler, Atlantic (7)
Bobby Gross, Boyer Valley (1)
Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia (5)
Gracie Hagle, Creston (5)
Hallee Hamilton, Central Decatur 2 (3)
Kenadee Loew, Kuemper Catholic (1)
Max Nielsen, IKM-Manning (4)
Breanna Nolte, Southeast Warren (1)
Trent Patton, Glenwood (1)
Caleb Cearson, Southwest Valley (1)
Maddie Pierce, Underwood (1)
Nevaeh Randall, Creston 3 (8)
Kaiden Rodenburg, Underwood (1)
AJ Schiltz, Treynor (4)
Lane Spieker, CAM (5)
Jaidan TenEyck, Boyer Valley (3)
TUESDAY, JUNE 22ND (25)
Haley Bach, Lewis Central (4)
Sterling Berndt, Wayne (3)
Georgia Bohnet, St. Albert (1)
Christa Cass, Orient-Macksburg (1)
Olivia Engler, Atlantic (8)
TJ Fallis, Central Decatur (2)
Jacob Fetter, Logan-Magnolia (1)
Ella Fitzpatrick, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)
Serenity Frazier, Sioux City West (1)
Ian Gill, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)
Braiden Heiden, Denison-Schleswig (4)
Kali Irlmeier, Audubon (2)
Jaxon Johnson, Tri-Center (3)
Cam Johnston, Southwest Valley (1)
Gunner Kirchhoff, Atlantic (1)
Allison Koontz, Glenwood (1)
Coryl Matheny, Glenwood (1)
Izzie Moore, Wayne 2 (3)
Grace Nelson, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2)
Katelyn Nielsen, Audubon (2)
Haylee Pennock, Griswold (3)
Mason Rohatsch, Tri-Center (3)
Cale Swain, Griswold (1)
Justice Weers, Tri-Center (3)
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23RD (16)
Paetyn Anderson, Melcher-Dallas (3)
Cory Bantam, Woodbine (1)
Leah Cooper, Boyer Valley (2)
Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley (1)
Olivia Engler, Atlantic 2 (10)
Sage Evans, West Harrison (2)
Ella Fitzpatrick, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2)
Ellie Gengler, Bishop Heelan Catholic (5)
Jace Grose, Mount Ayr (2)
Haley Koch, West Harrison (5)
Sara Morales, Shenandoah (1)
Gabe Obert, Coon Rapids-Bayard (3)
Teryn Shields, Murray (2)
Lane Spieker, CAM (6)
Justice Weers, Tri-Center (4)
THURSDAY, JUNE 24TH (17)
Ethan Alfers, Tri-Center (3)
Cole Conlon, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Sadie Cox, Lenox (5)
Jillian French, Twin Cedars (3)
Ellie Gengler, Bishop Heelan Catholic (6)
Ian Gill, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Haley Godfrey, Melcher-Dallas (3)
Natalie Hagadon, AHSTW (1)
Brylee Hempey, Sioux City East (7)
Karsyn Hicks, Sioux City North (1)
Chase Johnston, Lenox (1)
Ethan Klocke, Audubon (1)
Matthew McCrory, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3)
Hayden McLaughlin, IKM-Manning (3)
Kynser Reed, Melcher-Dallas (4)
Jordan Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic (2)
Aidan Siperda, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3)
Brett Sitzmann, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2)
Javin Stevenson, Lamoni (1)
Dylan Swaney, Bedford (1)
FRIDAY, JUNE 25TH (14)
Callie Benjamin, Moravia (1)
Cambri Brodelten, Denison-Schleswig (2)
Sarah Brown, LeMars (1)
Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley (2)
Kira Langenfeld, Denison-Schleswig (6)
Brianna Lux, Kuemper Catholic (2)
Tre Melby, Logan-Magnolia (5)
Alexis Narmi, St. Albert (7)
Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren (1)
Makayla Ruble, Southeast Warren (4)
Sean Schaefer, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)
Lane Spieker, CAM 2 (8)
Kylie Wesack, St. Albert (4)
SATURDAY, JUNE 26TH (6)
Makenna Askeland, Griswold 2 (5)
Josie Hartman, Southeast Warren (5)
Marleigh Johnson, Stanton (1)
Devin Nailor, Lewis Central (1)
Drake Van Meter, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2)