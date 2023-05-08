(Underwood) -- The Underwood boys track & field team heads into Thursday's Class 2A State Qualifying Meet fresh off a Western Iowa Conference title.
For Underwood, it was the latest strong showing with a young, progressing lineup.
"We feel good with what we've done so far," Underwood head coach Tyler Ridder said. "We had 12 seniors last year, so we've been trying to rebuild. We have different guys running for us that have kind of stepped up."
The Eagles scored 166.5 points on their home track last Tuesday to roll to a conference title.
Underwood swept the throws with Thomas Huneke winning the shot put and Max Tiarks claiming the discus. Mason Boothby won the high jump, long jump, 110 hurdles and 400 meter hurdles. They also swept the medley relays and won the shuttle hurdle relay.
"We had a lot of PRs, and a lot of kids stepped up," Tyler Ridder said. "One of our biggest goals of the year is to win that. We knew we had to come out of the field events with a lot of points. We exceeded our goal there, and everybody ran well after that."
Boothby's fantastic showing at the WIC was no surprise to Ridder.
"He's developed into a nice runner for us," he said. "We started having him hurdle this year. He picked it up. He's just a natural athlete."
Huneke and Tiarks have been stellar in the throws all season. Huneke, a North Dakota State signee, was a state medalist in the shot put last year. He has the fourth best throw in Class 2A (57-00.75).
"First meet of the year, he threw over 57 feet," Ridder said. "He's consistently been over 50. He spends a lot of time throwing and focusing on everything he needs to. Max Tiarks has improved drastically."
Will Buckholdt, Riley Sealock, Alex Ravlin and Josh Ravlin helped nab pivotal points for the Eagles in the sprinting and hurdle events.
"Our sprinters are led by Alex Ravlin," Ridder said. "Our volume is low. We don't run great times at the beginning of the year, but we continue to let the season get us in shape and make sure we're running our best times. We're running our best right now, which is what you want."
The Eagles head to Van Meter for Thursday's state qualifier. AHSTW, Colfax-Mingo, Des Moines Christian, Missouri Valley, Ogden, Panorama, Pleasantville, Treynor, Van Meter, West Central Valley and Woodward-Granger.
The top two in each Class 2A event qualify for state. If everything goes according to the Bound leaderboard, the Eagles should have qualifiers in six individual events. They also have top two times in the 4x400 and shuttle hurdle relay.
However, Underwood's lineup depends on where they try to slot Boothby.
"He can get to state in a lot of events," Ridder said. "We're just trying to break down the best spot to put him. We feel our throws can get through with the district we're in. We feel pretty good about some events. Even though we're young, we have leaders with quite a bit of experience. We're looking forward to these guys' leadership leading us to run well at districts."
