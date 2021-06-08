(KMAland) -- The Western Iowa Conference released their first and second team all-conference honorees from the soccer season on Tuesday.
The Tri-Center girls claimed five first-team choices while Treynor had three, Underwood placed two on the team and AHSTW and Missouri Valley had one apiece.
On the boy’s side, Treynor paced the conference with four first-team choices. Missouri Valley had three, Logan-Magnolia and Underwood had two each and AHSTW and Riverside picked up one nod each.
View the full list of honorees below.
GIRLS FIRST TEAM
Preslie Arbaugh, SO, Tri-Center
Lauren Austin, SR, Missouri Valley
Ava Brensel, FR, Underwood
Cassidy Cunningham, FR, Tri-Center
Jade Daughenbaugh, SR, Tri-Center
Morgan Holtz, SR, AHSTW
Alyssa Kellar, SR, Treynor
Georgia Paulson, FR, Underwood
Marissa Ring, JR, Tri-Center
Miranda Ring, JR, Tri-Center
Peyton Scott, JR, Treynor
Clara Teigland, SO, Treynor
BOYS FIRST TEAM
Nicio Adame, SO, Logan-Magnolia
Sam Burmeister, SO, Treynor
Jacob Downey, JR, Logan-Magnolia
Raydden Grobe, JR, AHSTW
Evan Honan, JR, Underwood
Danny Kinsella, FR, Treynor
Cole Lange, SR, Missouri Valley
Keaton Mann, SR, Treynor
Caden Manzer, SR, Riverside
Grant Meade, SR, Missouri Valley
Alex Murray, SR, Missouri Valley
Kaden Ogle, FR, Underwood
Thomas Schwartz, JR, Treynor
GIRLS SECOND TEAM
Sophia Caniglia, FR, Missouri Valley
Jada Cohn, SO, Logan-Magnolia
Bella Freese, SR, Underwood
Jesenia Gonzalez, SR, Logan-Magnolia
Malloy Helvie, SR, Treynor
Daisy Jasper, SR, Riverside
Brooklyn Lange, FR, Missouri Valley
Ella Myler, SO, Missouri Valley
Mollie Nelson, SR, Tri-Center
Mariah Nolting, SO, Logan-Magnolia
Chiara Rains, SR, Riverside
Reagan Ward, FR, Underwood
Carlie Winchester, SR, Missouri Valley
BOYS SECOND TEAM
Brogan Allensworth, SR, Riverside
Randon Bradshaw, SR, Logan-Magnolia
Hayden Fischer, JR, AHSTW
Ethan Flaharty, JR, Tri-Center
Cole Leonard, SR, Logan-Magnolia
Henry Luna, SR, AHSTW
Brayden Lund, SO, AHSTW
Dyson Rasmussen, FR, Underwood
Eli Ryun, SR, Riverside
Cole Staska, JR, Missouri Valley
Blake Tuma, JR, AHSTW
Drake Woods, SR, Riverside