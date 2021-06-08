Western Iowa Conference NEW 2
(KMAland) -- The Western Iowa Conference released their first and second team all-conference honorees from the soccer season on Tuesday.

The Tri-Center girls claimed five first-team choices while Treynor had three, Underwood placed two on the team and AHSTW and Missouri Valley had one apiece.

On the boy’s side, Treynor paced the conference with four first-team choices. Missouri Valley had three, Logan-Magnolia and Underwood had two each and AHSTW and Riverside picked up one nod each.

View the full list of honorees below.

GIRLS FIRST TEAM 

Preslie Arbaugh, SO, Tri-Center

Lauren Austin, SR, Missouri Valley 

Ava Brensel, FR, Underwood

Cassidy Cunningham, FR, Tri-Center

Jade Daughenbaugh, SR, Tri-Center

Morgan Holtz, SR, AHSTW

Alyssa Kellar, SR, Treynor

Georgia Paulson, FR, Underwood

Marissa Ring, JR, Tri-Center

Miranda Ring, JR, Tri-Center 

Peyton Scott, JR, Treynor

Clara Teigland, SO, Treynor

BOYS FIRST TEAM 

Nicio Adame, SO, Logan-Magnolia 

Sam Burmeister, SO, Treynor

Jacob Downey, JR, Logan-Magnolia 

Raydden Grobe, JR, AHSTW

Evan Honan, JR, Underwood

Danny Kinsella, FR, Treynor

Cole Lange, SR, Missouri Valley 

Keaton Mann, SR, Treynor

Caden Manzer, SR, Riverside

Grant Meade, SR, Missouri Valley  

Alex Murray, SR, Missouri Valley 

Kaden Ogle, FR, Underwood

Thomas Schwartz, JR, Treynor

GIRLS SECOND TEAM 

Sophia Caniglia, FR, Missouri Valley

Jada Cohn, SO, Logan-Magnolia

Bella Freese, SR, Underwood

Jesenia Gonzalez, SR, Logan-Magnolia 

Malloy Helvie, SR, Treynor

Daisy Jasper, SR, Riverside 

Brooklyn Lange, FR, Missouri Valley

Ella Myler, SO, Missouri Valley

Mollie Nelson, SR, Tri-Center 

Mariah Nolting, SO, Logan-Magnolia

Chiara Rains, SR, Riverside

Reagan Ward, FR, Underwood

Carlie Winchester, SR, Missouri Valley

BOYS SECOND TEAM 

Brogan Allensworth, SR, Riverside 

Randon Bradshaw, SR, Logan-Magnolia 

Hayden Fischer, JR, AHSTW

Ethan Flaharty, JR, Tri-Center 

Cole Leonard, SR, Logan-Magnolia 

Henry Luna, SR, AHSTW

Brayden Lund, SO, AHSTW

Dyson Rasmussen, FR, Underwood

Eli Ryun, SR, Riverside 

Cole Staska, JR, Missouri Valley

Blake Tuma, JR, AHSTW

Drake Woods, SR, Riverside

