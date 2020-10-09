(KMAland) -- The Western Iowa Conference has unveiled the bracket for their upcoming conference tournament.
Underwood has drawn the top seed while Logan-Magnolia is the No. 2 seed. Tri-Center and Treynor also find themselves on the top portion of the bracket.
There is one play-in game -- between IKM-Manning and Audubon -- which will be played on Monday. Quarterfinal contests will be held on the Monday at Underwood and Lo-Ma. The semifinals will be held at Riverside on Tuesday and the consolation finals and finals will also take place at Riverside on Thursday.
The consolation finals and championship match from the WIC Tournament can be heard Thursday evening on KMA-FM 99.1.
The complete brackets can be viewed below.