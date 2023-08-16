(KMAland) -- The Western Iowa Conference is the latest conference to transition to electronic ticketing for athletic events.
Audubon Athletic Director Sean Birks spoke with KMA Sports about the change. The WIC's switch comes a year after the Hawkeye Ten Conference made a similar move.
All ticket purchases for WIC events will run through Bound beginning this fall.
Birks says the Hawkeye Ten's trials and errors with electronic ticketing paved the way for the WIC's switch.
"The Hawkeye Ten piloted it last year. Several WIC schools played against Hawkeye Ten schools. We learned from what they did.”
Electronic ticketing began in Iowa when the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association opted to use the process for postseason events during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It made sense to transition," Birks said. "We bit the bullet. It's coming whether we are ready or not, so we just wanted to get used to it."
Each school has autonomy on their electronic ticketing process at its home events. You don't have to purchase tickets before the event. Schools will have points of sale on-site for events, but they will be cashless. School-specific passes are available for purchase. Additionally, event tickets will increase to $7.
“Everyone is doing card readers. And offering passes unique to each school,” Birks said. “The hope is everybody either buys tickets ahead of time, scans their card at the door or has a punch card. That will help things be smoother. There will not be cash for walk-up sales. We hope those options work and can be utilized."
Birks acknowledges there will likely be some hiccups with the switch, especially with elderly and youth. He preaches patience as the conference makes the switch.
"We're trying to be as proactive as possible," he said. "We're trying to get the word out. We had a community event in Audubon. There's going to be somebody that doesn't know, but we're trying to encourage students and parents to take care of siblings and grandparents. It's not a perfect system, but we'll take feedback as we hear it. We'll do our best. We hope it will be normal by the winter, spring and summer."