(KMAland) -- The Western Iowa Conference has released their all-conference selections for the 2020 baseball and softball seasons.
In softball, Riverside, Underwood and Treynor paced the way with three first-team nods respectively. Riverside's first-team choices came from Kenna Ford, Gracie Bluml and Ashlynn Amdor while Underwood's were from Ella Pierce, Maddie Pierce and Erin McMains and Treynor's came from Alyssa Kellar, Stella Umphreys and Jadyn Huisman.
Other first-team softball choices were Leah Subbert (Audubon), Amelia Evans (Logan-Magnolia), Ashlyn Cook (Missouri Valley) and Kailey Jones (AHSTW)
Second-team choices were Macy Vanfossan (Underwood), Erikah Rife (Logan-Magnolia), Katelyn Nielsen (Audubon), Sydney Zimmerman (AHSTW), Ally Meyers (AHSTW), Tori Castle (Treynor), Emily Kerkoff (IKM-Manning), Grace Pierce (Underwood), Abby Hiatt (Logan-Magnolia), Hailey Chishom (Tri-Center), Johanna Sauer (Audubon), Megan Dunn (Logan-Magnolia) and Keelea Navara (Treynor).
In baseball, Underwood led the way with three first-team nods -- Blake Hall, Nick Ravlin and Zach Teten. AHSTW's Sam Porter and Joel Sampson, Treynor's Nate McCombs and Jaxon Schumacher, Tri-Center's Kaleb Smith and Trevor Carlson, Logan-Magnolia's Dylan Cunard and Tre Melby as well as Audubon's Gavin Smith and Skyler Schultes were first-team choices, too.
The second-team choices were Lo-Ma's Barret Pitt and Joe Hedger, Tri-Center's Trent Kozeal and Brett McGee, Treynor's Drew Petersen and Kristian Martens, IKM-Manning's Nolan Ramsey, Amos Rasmussen and Max Nielsen, AHSTW's Joey Cunningham, Missouri Valley's Jed Kyle, Underwood's Tyler Boothby and Audubon's Joel Klocke.