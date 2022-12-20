(Malvern) -- East Mills (5-3) is carrying momentum into the holiday hiatus after a 69-29 trouncing of Bedford (2-7) Tuesday.
The Wolverines dominated wire-to-wire en route to their second consecutive blowout victory.
“It’s been a while since we’ve been able to put the ball in the hoop consistently,” East Mills head coach Alexis Moreno said. “It’s nice to see our offense flowing, our shots actually going in the basket. We looked a lot more like ourselves today than we have all season.”
East Mills’ offensive outburst is largely thanks to the play of senior forward Emily Williams, who dropped 22 points en route to becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer.
“It’s great, but I think getting other people to score too, helping my teammates, getting assists, getting other stats helps, too,” Williams said.
Not only did Williams break the school record, but she also eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career.
“That’s a really big milestone,” Moreno said. “I know it’s been inching up for her for a while now. It probably feels good to get that on a night where she had a high-scoring night. It’s tough. She was feeling it tonight, she was working hard down there and getting beat up. It’s nice that she can put the ball in the hoop consistently for us.”
Williams led the way Tuesday, but several Wolverine players got in on the scoring party. Natalie Goodman totaled 15 points on the night, including three three-pointers, while Aspen Crouse poured in 13 points and Mia Goodman had nine.
“We’ve been putting a lot of shots up in practice,” Moreno said. “We’ve been struggling to score lately, so anytime we have multiple people in double-digits, we love that. We’re a shooting team and it’s nice that it finally showed tonight.”
Freshman forward Alexis Perkins served as Bedford’s lone bright spot in the game with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
“[The game] was very physical,” Moreno said. “It was not necessarily as easy as the score showed. [Bedford] was pretty physical down low.”
The Wolverines now head into the break fresh off a pair of comfortable wins.
“It’s really good for our confidence,” Moreno said. “We have a lot of different things to put in during break, so this gives them a little boost. When we have two straight weeks without a game, that’s kind of tough with two straight weeks of practice, so they’re gonna be a little more upbeat about it, I think. It’s always fun to go into a break winning instead of losing.”
East Mills will be back in action Jan. 3 for a home date with Essex, while Bedford will travel to Corning for a road matchup against Southwest Valley on the same night.
View full video interviews with Williams and Moreno below.