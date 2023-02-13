(Rosendale) -- After five years of establishing a culture built around smash-mouth football and love, North Andrew head coach Dwyane Williams has called it a career.
And he did so as a state champion.
The 55-year-old Williams compiled a 47-14 record, led the Cardinals to a state runner-up finish in 2020 and won the title in 2022. He announced his retirement last week, citing it as the perfect time.
"There were a lot of factors that went into it," Williams said. "I'm not getting any younger, and there are some other things I'd like to get done. It just felt like the right time. This was my 26th year of coaching. I felt that around 55, I would hang it up and do some other things."
Williams started coaching in 1996 when he and some friends began the Savannah Youth Program.
"We had young kids that wanted to play football," he said. "There was no outlet for them, so we started the program. That led to me being an assistant at the high school, and it took off from there."
Williams bounced between North Platte and Savannah as an assistant before an opportunity to lead North Andrew's program came up.
"I had planned to walk away," Williams said. "I felt like it was time. Then the North Andrew opportunity came open. It was never my intention to be a head coach. I was never pursuing that path, but the opportunity came up. I didn't want to miss the opportunity to be a head coach. And then the last five years have been terrific."
Williams inherited a Missouri 8-Player powerhouse and kept the wheels spinning. While there were plenty of wins and memorable games to cherish, Williams says the relationships he built with his players sticks out to him.
"To do it the way we do it, you have to build relationships," Williams said. "I've enjoyed those. The people have been fantastic. Wins or losses fade away, but I'm going to miss the kids and relationships."
Williams' desire to build strong relationships with his player comes from the word always at the center of his program: love.
Williams wrote that word on the board on his first day as head coach, and it's been part of the program ever since.
"Win or lose, we're there for them," Williams said. "It's something we talk about every day. Not a day goes by that I don't tell my players I love them. And you can tell it in your actions. I heard a lot of coaches say it but not mean it. I think it's built a culture for us and benefitted us over time."
There was another thing on the board on Williams' first day: win the line of scrimmage. The Cardinals did that frequently over the last five years behind a stellar option offense.
"Our identity was reflective of us," he said. "We wanted to be physical and smash-mouth. It fit our players. It served us well."
While Coach Williams is stepping away, his imprint on the program isn't going anywhere.
His son, Dustin, has been hired as the program's next head coach, pending board approval. Dustin has served under his father as the offensive coordinator.
Whenever he needs it, the retired coach will be there to offer advice to his son.
"You can't ask enough questions," he said. "That's a piece of the advice I gave him. There are a lot of times when I think young guys miss some things they should be learning because they're trying to get away. Just learn and be patient. Your opportunities will come to you."
Click below to hear much more from Coach Williams.