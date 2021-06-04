(KMAland) -- Iowa State’s Sami Williams, UNI’s Sammey Bunch, Morgyn Wynne of Kansas and Brooke Wilmes of Missouri all earned All-American recognition on Friday.
Williams is a First Team selection by Softball America and Justin’s World of Softball while Bunch was picked to the First Team by JWOS and the Second Team by Softball America.
Wynne landed on Softball America’s Third Team, and Wilmes was a Third Team pick by JWOS. View the complete list of honorees from Softball America linked here and by JWOS linked here.