(Malvern) -- East Mills' usual leaders came through on Tuesday, leading the Wolverines to a sweep of Fremont-Mills in Corner Conference action.
GIRLS: East Mills 45 Fremont-Mills 35
Emily Williams splashed a season-best 27 points to lead East Mills to a 45-35 win against Fremont-Mills, 24 hours removed from a loss to Woodbine.
"After the loss, we knew we needed to come back and win," Williams said. "We worked on the things we struggled with last night, and it worked for us today."
"The girls played well together," said East Mills co-head coach Matt Thornburg. "They definitely had the mental aspect. That's something we've talked about, and they definitely had that tonight."
Williams' brilliance was on display from all over the floor. Her 27 points came on an array of three-pointers, drives to the hoop and trips to the free-throw line.
"I knew I needed to drive to the hoop," she said.
"I didn't realize she had quite that much," Thornburg said. "She's a solid workhorse. She likes to take it to the hoop, and she did a good job with that."
Defensively, Williams corralled 15 boards and helped disrupt Fremont-Mills' passing lanes, creating multiple transition opportunities for her team's offense.
"I know we need big rebounds, so I just went out and got them," Williams said.
East Mills raced to an early 5-0 lead and scored 8 of the first 11, but Fremont-Mills responded with an 11-3 run to take a 14-11 lead late in the second quarter, and the two squads went into halftime tied at 19.
The two squads traded buckets in the third quarter, and East Mills took a 26-25 lead into the fourth courtesy of a free throw from Williams.
The Wolverines never trailed in the fourth, constantly stifling any Fremont-Mills comeback and pulling away late with some conversions at the free-throw line.
"The mental toughness on defense," Thornburg said, "they were talking well and knew where everybody needed to be. And they finished."
The win came because the Wolverines made life tough for Fremont-Mills' two-headed monster of Teagan Ewalt and Izzy Weldon down the stretch. The combo combined for 20 points, but neither got comfortable late in the game.
"We were just playing sound defense," Thornburg said. "The girls knew how to get into position. If someone was open on the backside, the girls were talking and letting them know."
Aspen Crouse posted nine points while Mia Goodman and Miah Urban added four each in the win for East Mills (4-1).
Ewalt led Fremont-Mills with 11 and Weldon posted nine. The Knights (2-2) return to action on Thursday against East Atchison.
East Mills is off until Friday when they face Stanton in a pivotal Corner Conference clash on KMA 960. Friday's contest is the first step in the Wolverines' quest to dethrone the defending conference champions. It won't be easy, but they've laid the foundation with wins over Red Oak, Diagonal, Riverside and Fremont-Mills.
"I feel like we are going in the right direction," Thornburg said. "The girls are competing well, and I'm looking forward to what we have to do."
Check out the full interviews with Williams and Coach Thornburg below.
BOYS: East Mills 47 Fremont-Mills 42
A tweak to the defense and a monster night from Mason Crouse was just enough for East Mills in a 47-42 victory over Fremont-Mills in the Wolverines' Corner Conference opener.
"We're gritty," Crouse said. "We can play tough ones and are hard to stop if we play good defense."
"We played hard, but we have to play smarter," said East Mills Coach Kevin Schafer. "F-M made some runs, and we have to handle pressure better. Hopefully, those types of things improve as the season progresses."
Crouse pioneered the Wolverines' offense with 32 points.
"It's really awesome," he said. "When I get going, it's hard to stop."
He's averaging 30.5 points per game this week after a 29-point output in a loss to Woodbine on Monday.
"He got going early," said Coach Schafer. "He opened the floor. His outside shot was going, which allowed him to attack the rim. He's a good offensive player, but we have to get more guys going because other teams are going to start trying to take him away."
While Crouse dazzled on the offensive side, East Mills made a slight defensive change from 2-3 to a 1-2-2 zone, and it worked.
"It was the first time we ran it this season," Crouse said. "We had some oopsies, but otherwise, it went pretty well."
"We went to just a straight 1-2-2. We hoped that would help," Schafer said. "We thought about going to some man-to-man, but we stuck with what we knew."
East Mills led 14-10 behind 11 points from Crouse and ballooned their lead 31-24 at halftime, with Crouse responsible for 21.
"The first half was really good both ways for us," he said.
Crouse and the Wolverines' offense slowed down in the second half but never trailed, holding off Fremont-Mills' comeback attempt despite some woes at the free-throw line down the stretch.
"You got to knock your free throws down at the end," Schafer said. "You at least got to get one out of two at the line. We have kids that can shoot."
Braden West tallied seven points for East Mills (3-1), and Zach Thornburg added four.
Jake Malcom and Taylor Reed led Fremont-Mills (2-2) with 15 points. The Knights hope to bounce back on Thursday against East Atchison.
East Mills, meanwhile, returns on Friday against Stanton. Crouse's last two performances have been brilliant, but Coach Schafer feels his team needs to get points elsewhere, too.
"It can't just be Mason carrying us," he said. "If we want to compete for the conference championship, we have to get better."
Check out the full interview with Crouse and Coach Schafer below.