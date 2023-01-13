(Malvern) -- East Mills girls basketball extended its win streak to five games with a 63-52 victory over Fremont-Mills Friday.
In a game that saw 47 total fouls called, the Wolverines (8-3) avenged their early-season loss to the Knights (8-4).
“I think we played way better tonight,” East Mills head coach Lexi Moreno said. “We played more of our style of basketball. We limited our turnovers, last time we played [Fremont-Mills] we had a bunch of turnovers. Since then we’ve been working on our press, we’ve been working on easy buckets. I was really happy with our effort and our execution today.”
Emily Williams had another big night for East Mills with a 24-point double-double.
“[The win] feels good,” Williams said. “We’ve been working hard at practice, working on running the ball and going up strong in the paint.”
After a back-and-forth opening quarter, the Wolverines dominated the second frame to the tune of a 16-4 run to close out the half and take a 34-24 lead into the break.
East Mills led by as many as 16 points early in the second half before the Knights went on a run of their own to cut the Wolverine lead to just five midway through the third quarter.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Moreno said. “We just kept playing defense and didn’t settle for the three. Sometimes, when games get close, we just start popping up threes. I just encouraged them to keep taking it to the hoop, keep being strong and just really focus on our defense.”
The Wolverines quickly regained momentum thanks to Natalie Goodman, who canned a wide-open three-pointer in the waning seconds of the third quarter.
East Mills locked down on defense in the fourth quarter and Williams continued to get to the free throw line as the Wolverines secured the 11-point win.
“Since we’ve been working on taking it to the hoop hard, we’ve been fouling each other, so [it helped] just knowing I’m gonna get fouled and being able to finish,” Williams said.
Aspen Crouse contributed in large part to the Wolverines’ winning effort with 16 points, while Izzy Weldon led Fremont-Mills with 18.
East Mills, a team that stumbled out of the gate in the 2022-23 season, is the winner of five consecutive games and hasn’t suffered a loss since Dec. 6 against league-leading Stanton.
“We’ve been getting a lot of shots up,” Moreno said. “We’ve been really taking it to each other at practice. Definitely trying to up our energy, up our toughness and really just focusing. It’s almost postseason time, so we’re really focused.
The Wolverines will look to carry the momentum they’ve built into the Corner Conference tournament next week.
“[We’ll] rest up a little bit because three games in a week is kind of tough,” Moreno said. “We’ll definitely make sure we’re all on the same page offensively and defensively, get some film clips and make sure we’re getting up and down the court.”
The Wolverines will play Essex in the opening round of pool play in the Corner Conference tournament Monday, while Fremont-Mills will also play Essex Tuesday.
View full video interviews with Williams and Moreno below.