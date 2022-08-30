(Malvern) -- The reigning Corner Conference Offensive Player of the Year hasn't missed a beat while leading her team to a fast start.
Through seven matches, East Mills senior Emily Williams has totaled 53 kills to lead the Wolverines to a 5-2 start after wins over Essex (twice), Southwest Valley, Earlham and AHSTW.
"As a team, we've played great," Williams said. "We've worked hard in practice and hustled against the tougher teams. We looked really good."
East Mills bunch didn't have any seniors in their starting lineup last year, so a strong start is no surprise.
"Our goals are high this year," Williams said. "We hope to meet them. We hope to work hard to get there."
Last year, Williams totaled 285 kills in 21 matches after returning from a knee injury. She came into this season healthy and firing on all cylinders.
"I wanted to improve in the back row a little bit," she said. "That's my goal. I'm continuing to hit the open spots on the floor."
Having an experienced setter like Miah Urban has helped Williams' efforts. Urban has passed 107 assists to East Mills' lineup through the first seven matches.
"We've played together forever," Williams said of Urban. "We know what each other wants. If I need something changed, she helps out."
Defensively, Williams has three blocks and 36 digs.
"We are struggling a little bit (defensively)," she said. "But we're working on it in practice because we want to get better. I struggle a little at blocking, so I hope to get better this year."
East Mills figures to be a player in a fun Corner Conference race, along with Sidney and Stanton.
"(We're) completely motivated," Williams said. "It should be fun this year. We're excited. (Stanton and Sidney) are both good teams. We can't wait to play them."
The Wolverines return to action against Lenox on Tuesday. Check out the full interview with Williams below.