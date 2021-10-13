(Malvern) -- East Mills junior Emily Williams has recovered from a devastating injury to post some eye-popping numbers. Now she hopes to guide her team to a successful postseason.
Williams is coming off a week where she posted 37 kills, 36 digs and five blocks in two matches for the 20-13 Wolverines. Williams averages 4.4 kills, 4.7 digs and 0.5 blocks per set.
"I've definitely gotten better in the back row," Williams said. "I struggled there last year. I've also learned where I need to hit when I get blocked."
Williams' stellar campaign comes while recovering from a torn ACL she sustained during the basketball season.
"It was a struggle," Williams said about rehab. "I went to a lot of PT and worked back to get my leg stronger. I got back to playing and continued to work to get better. It was rough coming back, but I figured it out and knew how I could play."
She returned to the volleyball court on September 14th against Sidney and hardly missed a beat with 19 kills and 14 digs in a five-set loss.
"I was definitely nervous," she said. "I just tried to play the way I have in the previous years, knowing that I know how to play volleyball."
The Wolverines are 11-7 since Williams' return.
"We come to practice every day and work hard," she said. "We are always working on things, and that has helped."
Williams is far from East Mills' only offensive weapon, as Jaimee Davis, Mia Goodman and Ryleigh Brodigan have also stepped up while setter Miah Urban spreads the wealth.
"We've got better at passing in the back row," she said. "We struggled a little bit at setting up our hitters, but that's been working for us."
The Wolverines learned their postseason fate last week, as they open with Griswold on Monday, followed by a likely tilt with Tri-Center.
"I think we are ready," Williams said. "We can't wait."
East Mills went 22-2 last year and figured to be a state tournament contender but had their postseason hopes dashed due to COVID. The missed opportunity has them fired up for this postseason.
"Our theme this year is unfinished business," Williams said. "We are hoping to finish business."
Click below to hear the full interview with Williams.