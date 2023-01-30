(Hastings) -- East Mills girls basketball ran its win streak to five consecutive on Monday night with a dominant 54-13 win over West Harrison.
And the victory came behind another stellar performance from senior Emily Williams. Williams nearly recorded a triple-double as she finished the contest with 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight steals.
"We were moving the ball well on offense," Williams said. "And we were playing good defense. I was finding open spots so they could get it to me."
"She finds the holes," East Mills head coach Lexi Moreno said. "She gets good offensive boards and puts it right back up. With her athleticism, she gets above everybody else and that turns into points."
Stellar ball movement aided Williams' superb night.
"These past two weeks, the ball movement has been key," Moreno said. "We're getting comfortable in our offense. You see it paying off."
Miah Urban also benefitted from the ball movement with 11 points.
"We knew we had to pass the ball around," Urban said. "A lot of our practice focuses on moving the ball. We know moving the ball around moves the defense and opens things up. I focused on driving."
The Wolverines (14-4) raced to a 22-0 lead after the first quarter and took a 32-6 lead into halftime. West Harrison (2-15) could mount only seven points in the second half as the Wolverines initiated the 35-point rule midway through the third quarter en route to a dominant win. Coach Moreno points to the defense as a driving force behind the victory.
"(Defense) is absolutely important," she said. "We do better when the game is quick. We feed off that."
Maclayn Houston led West Harrison with 11 points.
With the win, East Mills hasn't lost since dropping the Corner Conference Tournament semifinal to Fremont-Mills.
They hope to continue their winning ways Tuesday when they face Griswold.
"We're peaking where we want right now," Moreno said. "And we're still growing. We're meshing well together. This is the perfect time to do it."
Click below to view full interviews with Urban, Williams and Coach Moreno