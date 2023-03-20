(Rosendale) -- The North Andrew football program has a new head coach. While it's a new face, it's a familiar last name.
Dustin Williams was recently named the head coach at North Andrew, replacing his father, Dwyane.
"I'm super excited," the younger Williams said. "The school has been awesome with support and the kids are ready for next year just like I am."
Williams played collegiately at Missouri Western. Following his playing days, he started his coaching career at North Platte. His coaching career also featured a stop at Savannah before joining his dad's staff at North Andrew in 2018. He recently served as the offensive coordinator, helping guide the Cardinals to a state title last fall.
Coaching is a family affair. Dustin has coached with his father at North Platte, Savannah and North Andrew, and his brother Dylan is also on the coaching staff at North Andrew.
"It's been awesome," he said. "My dad treated everybody the same. I was held to the same expectations."
Dustin was unsure about taking the head coaching position when his father stepped down..
"I think everybody has the dream or aspiration of being a head coach," he said. "But I coached position groups and as a coordinator. I was content with that. I could have gone to other places but I fell in love with North Andrew. As the season got towards the end, my dad talked about being done. I thought it might be nice for us to be done at the same time.
However, persistence from his wife convinced him otherwise.
"My wife kept pushing me to (coach) rather than to take a year off. I thought about it more and felt the time was right (to take the head coaching job)."
His familiarity with the program should make for a smooth transition.
"When we started in 2018, my dad did a lot of the ground work," he said. "We liked the way it was going. That's not going to change. I'm sure I'll find ways to add a few wrinkles."
Love was a keyword around the North Andrew program under his father. That's not changing.
"We're going to do everything we can with love," he said. "It's something we engrained. It's definitely going to carry on. I think it helps build great things. It sounds different, but it's important. We tell them we love them every day, and we mean it."
North Andrew's smashmouth, run-first style isn't going anywhere either.
"We're still going to be smashmouth and physical," he said. "That's something that carries over. If you can run the football and play solid defense, that keeps you successful.
The Cardinals enter the first year ready to defend their crown.
"We want to be better at being overwhelmingly relentless. We're going to do everything we can relentlessly. We're going to put one more foot forward to help build us back to where we need to be. We graduated a great senior class, but the kids are ready to put their stamp on it."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Williams.