(KMAland) -- Emily Williams of East Mills and Stanton’s Jenna Stephens and Marleigh Johnson have been chosen as Elite All-Corner Conference selections.

The trio of sophomores were also joined on the first team by Sidney’s Avery Dowling and Chay Ward and Fremont-Mills’ Izzy Weldon.

Second team honors went to Fremont-Mills’ Kaelynn Driskell and Teagan Ewalt, Stanton’s Abby Burke, McKenna Wiechman of Griswold, Elise Dailey of Essex and East Mills’ Miah Urban.

Honorable mention went to Fremont-Mills’ Kenna Howard, Aspen Crouse of East Mills and Griswold’s Mikala Pelzer.

