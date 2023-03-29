(Bedford) -- The Fremont-Mills girls and Bedford boys track teams were the champions at Tuesday's Bulldog Relays in Bedford.
On the girls side, Fremont-Mills rolled to the team title. The Knights posted 170 points, beating runner-up Nodaway Valley by 68 points.
Sophomore Hannah Wilson set the tone for Fremont-Mills' dominant night with four gold medals. Wilson ran to titles in the 800 (2:36.38), 1500 (5:36.80) and 3000 (11:50.56) and played a part in the victorious shuttle hurdle relay with Emily Madison, Izzy Weldon and Bella Gute in 1:11.26.
Wilson's title in the 3000 came in her debut to the event.
"I was kinda scared," Wilson said. "But I just went out and attacked it. It wasn't part of my plan to run anything distance related, but I love track and wanted to do better. I decided to do cross country, and it went well, so here I am, running the two-mile. It was better than what I thought it would be."
Weldon won the 100-meter hurdles (17.18), and Teagan Ewalt claimed first in the 400 (1:02.19). Ewalt was part of the winning 4x400 squad (4:32.28), while the Knights also claimed top honors in the 4x800 (11:30.18).
The runner-up Nodaway Valley won two individual events and one relay. Annika Nelson won the 100 (13.34) and anchored the winning 4x100 (53.23), while Jorja Holliday was the discus champion with a heave of 96-02.
Wayne finished two points behind Nodaway Valley with 100 points. Cortney Knutson led their efforts with a title in the 400 hurdles (1:12.95) and as part of the winning sprint medley (1:57.28) and 4x200 relays (1:54.69). Devyn Davis and Jocelyn Marquis were part of both of those relays.
Lenox's Sadie Cox and Cadence Douglas assured the Tigers of individual championships. Cox won the 200 in 28.12, while Douglas -- the 2021 state champion -- won the high jump with a leap of 5-01.00.
"My goal was to jump five feet," Douglas said. "Having inside practices is hard, so that was my goal. I got that goal. It was challenging out in the cold, but it went well."
Bedford's Emily Baker started off what she hopes is a championship campaign with an impressive showing. Last year's Class 1A runner-up in the shot put threw 38-08.00 on Tuesday.
"It's my season-best right now," Baker said. "I'm proud of myself. I felt comfortable. I know I can do better, but improving every meet is what counts."
Southwest Valley's Emma Cooper was also a champion. Cooper matched the meet's record in the long jump with a leap of 15-10.00. East Union's distance medley relay foursome took that event in a time of 4:57.53.
Check out the full interviews with Baker, Douglas and Wilson below.
The Bedford boys finished the meet strong to edge Lenox 97-88 for first place.
Kasen Churchill and Garrison Motsinger won individual events for the Bulldogs. Motsinger took first in the 200 (24.51), while Churchill won the 800 (2:20.73). Motsinger collected three golds as he contributed to the champion 4x100 (48.55) and 4x200 (1:39.94) quartets. Churchill was part of Bedford's victorious 4x800 in 9:51.60.
Lenox's Gabe Funk was responsible for his team's only titles. Funk swept the hurdle events in 15.17 and 55.74 in the 100 and 400-meter hurdles, respectively.
"I just wanted to start the season strong, so I can keep improving," Funk said. "They hung with me, but I started to pull away halfway through. I usually start slow but leave a kick."
CAM claimed third in the team standings with 82 points. Cale Maas had a role in three of the Cougars' four titles. Maas won the 400 (53.60) and was part of the winning shuttle hurdle (1:02.61) and 4x400 relays (3:44.52).
"I knew I had to get into condition for the rest of the year," Maas said. "I wanted to win a couple of events. I did that."
Sam Foreman, Collin Bower and Jack Follmann joined Maas on both relays, and Corbin Peach took first in the discus with a throw of 118-05.
Fremont-Mills put up 66 points to finish fourth. Paxten VanHouten, Payten Van Houten and Dylan Linkenhoker led the Knights to gold in the sprint medley (1:46.15) and distance medley (4:06.46).
Marshall Knapp was Southwest Valley's lone champion. He earned his gold medal in the high jump after clearing 6-02.00.
"I wanted to get higher, but I'm glad to start with 6-02," Knapp said. "I tried to qualify for Drake. We got close but didn't quite get it. My form's still not all there, but it should be fine once I put it together."
Wayne's Karter Murphy (long jump in 18-11.00), Nodaway Valley's Trenton Warner (shot put in 45-09.75) and Doug Berg (1600 in 4:55.22 and 3200 in 10:26.16) and Griswold's Peyton Cook (100 in 12.17) also won individual titles.
Bedford's Eli Johnson swept the wheelchair events with wins in the 100 (23.50), 400 (1:33.03) and shot put (14-02.00).
Find full results here. Click below to view full interviews with Funk, Maas and Knapp.