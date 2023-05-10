(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills sophomore Hannah Wilson has been a utility player for the Knights' track & field program this year.
Her versatility has led them to a memorable season that could get even more memorable in the next few weeks.
The most recent Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week recently spoke about her team's stellar season on Wednesday's Upon Further Review.
"I'm super happy with the way the season has gone," Wilson said. "I'm so proud of my team. We've put in hard work, and you can tell. We're staying consistent. It's so fun having such a dedicated group of girls. We all push each other and make each other better."
Wilson has worn many different hats this year. She won the 800, 15000 and 3,000 at the Corner Conference Meet on Tuesday and followed that up with a stellar showing in Corning on Thursday, where she won the 400 hurdles, 800 and high jump.
"I knew our coaches were going to try me in some different things," Wilson said. "But I wasn't expecting some of the lineups I'd go through. The two mile and one mile was new to me, but I think I've done a good job of meeting expectations. I've kind of surprised myself sometimes."
Wilson leads the Knights' lineup in the 800, 1500, 3000 and 400 hurdles. Her top 400 hurdles time of 1:08.35 sits fifth in Class 1A.
"If I had to pick my favorite, I would say the 400 hurdles," Wilson said. "I love that event. My least favorite is probably the two mile (3000) because I'm always mentally pushing myself hard, and that's a long time to push myself."
Wilson credits her 400 hurdles success to the training instilled in her by Coach Kyle Fichter.
"We train hard over the hurdles," she said. "That gives us the advantage because we're quick over the hurdles and fast in between. That's where our success comes from."
The Knights head to Corning's Class 1A State Qualifying Meet on Thursday.
"There's going to be some tough competition," she said. "My biggest thing is taking a deep breath because I can't control other people. I can just control myself, push myself and go out there to attack it."
Click below to hear the full interview with Wilson.