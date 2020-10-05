(Murray) -- Conestoga football picked up their first victory of the season on Friday evening, rolling to a 76-42 victory over Cedar Bluffs.
“A lot came together on Friday night,” Conestoga coach Trenton Clausen told KMA Sports. “Our offense was hitting on all cylinders.”
The Cougars (1-5 overall, 1-1 D1-1) had a season-high 493 yards and scored 10 times in the victory. Keaghon Chini led the way with 193 yards and four touchdowns on the ground while Carter Plowman added 140 yards and a score. Jayden Widler, meanwhile, carried four times for 95 yards and four touchdowns.
“We thought we stacked up pretty well with Cedar Bluffs, both offensively and defensively,” Clausen said. “We installed some certain formations to take advantage of some things we saw on film.”
While the offense was piling up the yards and the points, the defense had an impressive second-half turnaround. After Cedar Bluffs went for 258 yards and 36 points in the first half, they managed just 88 and six in the second.
“We definitely had a lot of yardage on the defensive side of the ball that we didn’t want to see,” Clausen added. “It really started to click (in the second half), and our boys played hard.”
Conestoga will look for their second consecutive win on Friday evening when they travel to Elmwood-Murdock (3-3, 1-1). The Knights dropped a 60-26 decision to Weeping Water on Friday evening. Still, there’s plenty for Conestoga to worry about in another district contest.
“Very disciplined and well-coached team,” Clausen said. “Going to have to come off the ball a lot harder than we did on Friday to be able to run the ball.”
Jared Drake had 101 yards rushing while Noah Arent added 101 yards receiving for the Knights this past Friday.
“We know what we need to do on defense,” Clausen added. “I think it’s just a game for us to come back and show that we can play against a really good team. Be physical like I know the boys can be. We’ve got two more weeks left on the season, so I’m looking for the boys to play physical and fast.”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Clausen linked below.