(Westside) -- One year after an 0-9 season, Coach Austin Stoelk’s Ar-We-Va baseball team has completely flipped the script.
The KMAland 1A/2A No. 9 Rockets are off to a terrific and some would say surprising 5-0 start to the season.
“Last year was kind of a wicked year,” Coach Stoelk told KMA Sports. “It feels good to get somewhat back to normal. Last year, we did have five or six games that slipped away from us. Our motto (this year) is be happy, not satisfied.”
As Ar-We-Va continues to work towards that, they’re doing it with an experienced bunch. They lost just one senior from last year’s team, and – like most other sports at the school – it’s a junior class that is leading the charge.
When it comes to pitching, all but two-thirds of an inning has come from that junior class. It’s led by Conner Kirsch, who has pitched to a 0.54 ERA over 13 innings while striking out 23 and walking just seven. Cooper Kock (10.1 IP), Braeden Kirsch (5.1 IP) and Will Ragaller (5.0 IP) have also been strong on the mound.
“Such a big piece at this level is throwing strikes,” Stoelk said. “Make guys swing the bat, make guys put the ball in play and trust your defense. We’ve had a couple games where we’ve had a few errors, but for the most part we’ve done a pretty good job (throwing strikes).”
While the pitching has been fantastic with a 2.65 ERA and just 27 walks in 34 1/3 innings, Coach Stoelk says there is some room for improvement on the offensive side. The team is getting on base at an impressive .400 clip, but the batting average is a mere .208 at the moment.
“That’s one area we really struggled in last year was getting base hits,” Stoelk said. “It’s a little better this year, but I’d like to make it across the board better by the end of the year. I want all guys to have confidence at the plate, and it’s an area we need to work on.”
Stoelk does say that he’s been happy with how his team has moved the runners they are getting on over while also coming through with plenty of clutch hitting in wins over Coon Rapids-Bayard, South Central Calhoun, Glidden-Ralston, Boyer Valley and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton. The opening win over CRB, in particular, set the tone.
“They’re always a great fundamental team,” Stoelk said. “It was great, coming off of a season where we did not get a win, to not only get a win but do it against a great team in extra innings.”
Things won’t get any easier for the Rockets as they finish this week and head into next. With an extra tight top of the Rolling Valley Conference, matchups with CAM (tonight), Woodbine (Monday) and West Harrison (next Friday) loom large.
“There’s six or seven teams that are all in the mix (in the RVC),” Stoelk said. “It’s a matter of showing up to play that day and who’s throwing who on the mound.
“We’ve got a tough slate coming up, but our guys are looking forward to it. The biggest thing is, they want to show up and get better every day. They’re having fun, and they’re happy. But they’re not satisfied.”
Listen to much more with Coach Stoelk from Friday’s Upon Further Review linked below.