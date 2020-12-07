(Lamoni) -- The KMA Sports Winter Names to Know series continues this week with one of the top girls basketball players in the area.
Lamoni’s Abby Martin has been an all-around multi-sport standout, but it’s basketball where teams are still trying to figure out how to slow her down.
Martin averaged 17.9 points per game as a freshman and 18.7 during her sophomore season. This season is only three games old, but she’s been even better in her junior year.
“I think it’s going really well so far this season,” Martin said. “We played Mount Ayr, Murray and just finished up with Moravia. I think our team has stepped up this year.”
The Demons (2-1) fell to Mount Ayr in the opener, but they responded with wins over Murray and Moravia last week. Martin is averaging 24.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 3.0 assists per game.
Lamoni went 20-3 a year ago and lost a pair of senior starters. This year, the Demons have filled those holes with freshmen.
“They’ve really stepped up and helped us,” Martin added.
As the season progresses, Martin says the expectations for her team are to keep winning while she hopes she will reach 1,000 career points at some point this year. She’s currently just 140 points away from the milestone.
Lamoni has another busy week of games on the slate with a trip to Central Decatur on Monday, to Melcher-Dallas on Tuesday and to Ankeny Christian on Friday.
Listen to the complete interview with Martin from Monday’s Upon Further Review linked below.
