(Glenwood) -- One of the nation’s top female prep wrestlers is the latest athlete highlighted in the KMAland Winter Sports Names to Know series.
Glenwood senior Abby McIntyre enters her senior season ranked No. 2 in IAwrestle’s girls Fab50 and 18th in the nation at 132 pounds.
“I’m definitely excited for this season, my senior year and all,” McIntyre told KMA Sports. “Right now, we’re working on some extra shots for me to get under my belt.”
McIntyre is a Fargo All-American, a multi-time girls AAU state champion and won last year’s 132-pound bracket at the IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Tournament. Even as one of the state’s most accomplished wrestlers, McIntyre says she is continuing to work hard to stay on top of her game.
“I’m working on my shots because they’re definitely not perfect,” she reiterated. “I’m definitely trying to get some more of those in there, working on defense and just wrestling.”
McIntyre recently made her college decision official, deciding to wrestle collegiately at Grand View University. The Vikings – like the men’s team – are one of the top programs in the nation, ranking third in a recent preseason poll.
“It all started with the Fargo camp,” McIntyre said. “(Coach Angelo Crinzi) was one of the coaches there, and we had a very strong connection. He didn’t just care about wrestling as a sport, but he cares about me, too.”
McIntyre added her familiarity with many members of the team was also a plus for Grand View.
“I went on a couple visits, and it just really felt like home,” she said. “I know a lot of the girls from wrestling with them, and I really like the student-to-teacher ratio is 12 to 1.”
With the college decision out of the way, McIntyre says she will now turn her focus to some final goals to end out her prep career.
“Not only do I want to win the state championship for girls again, I want to qualify for guy’s state,” McIntyre said.
Hear much more from McIntyre from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review interview below.
