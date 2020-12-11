(Logan) -- Another area wrestler rounds up our KMAland Winter Names to Know series. Logan-Magnolia’s Briar Reisz is back and feels better than ever, or at least better than last season when he wrestled on a torn ACL.
“It was a testament to who I have in my life,” Reisz told KMA Sports. “I couldn’t have done it without my coaches, my friends and my family. They pushed me throughout the whole process.”
With a repaired ACL, Reisz is off to another strong start to the year in winning each of his first seven matches, including a championship at 152 pounds at the Dan Hill Invitational in Harlan this past Saturday.
“Everything is feeling pretty good,” Reisz said. “I’m feeling things out better. I have both legs back and getting back into the groove of things.”
Reisz’s story is well-chronicled. The Lo-Ma senior is a three-time state runner-up and is focused on taking it one step further in his final year.
“Going into senior year, everyone says they’re going to give it all they got,” Reisz said. “That’s definitely what I’m going to do, but I’ve already proven who I am. I have nothing to lose, so I’m going to put everything on the table. If it goes my way then it goes my way. If it doesn’t, then that’s how it goes.”
One of the reasons Reisz plans to carry the “nothing to lose” mentality throughout the season is that his future is decided. He will wrestle for Missouri Valley alum Dalton Jensen at Nebraska-Kearney.
“It was a gut feeling,” he said. “I visited three schools, but I knew (UNK) was the right one. It’s a family between the wrestlers and coaches there. It’s really special and something I couldn’t pass up.
“Coach Jensen and the assistants are really good and really care about their wrestlers. I feel that will really help me to improve myself and definitely as a wrestler.”
Listen to the full interview with Reisz from Friday’s Upon Further Review linked below.
