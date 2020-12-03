(Lenox) -- Today’s Winter Sports Names to Know series goes to the bowling alley and to Lenox, where Chelsey Hoakison returns after a strong finish to her junior season.
The Tigers senior shocked herself when she qualified for state and finished 19th in the Class 1A tournament a year ago.
“It was such a shock for me,” Hoakison admitted. “I didn’t know I had the skills to get there. It was an amazing experience and gave me a lot of confidence for this year.”
Hoakison, who had a 183 and a 155 for a 338 series at the state meet, says confidence is a huge part of her game heading into her senior year.
“I just realized that I actually have the skills to be up there with some of the better bowlers,” she said. “I look at it differently and a lot more serious than before.”
Lenox opened the season last Monday with a 2091 to 1914 win over Clarke.
“We had some pretty good scores,” Hoakison said. “I want to focus on getting some good scores and shaking off the bad frames (this year). Make sure I’m trying my best at all times.”
Hoakison says she got into bowling through her parents, as she would go to the alley with them whenever they went to bowl. When she got into high school, she was excited to learn she could bowl for the Lenox team.
“I never took it seriously until I realized I could do it in high school,” she said. “Making it to state was the best experience, and I’ve kept it going from there.”
Lenox is scheduled to be back in action against Nodaway Valley and Lamoni/Central Decatur next Thursday. Listen to the full interview with Hoakison below.
