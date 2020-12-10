(Underwood) -- The latest to join our KMAland Winter Sports Names to Know series is a defending state champion.
Underwood’s Gable Porter went 35-0 on his way to winning last year’s Class 1A 106-pound championship. Now up to 113, Porter is off to a 6-0 start with five wins by fall and another by technical fall.
“I’m feeling good,” Porter told KMA Sports. “Just eating right, working hard in the room and focusing on every match.”
Porter opened the season last Thursday evening with a technical fall win against Atlantic-CAM before pinning his way to a championship at the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tournament on Saturday. He added two more wins by fall on Tuesday in a double dual with Westside and Creighton Prep.
“I feel like I did pretty well on top in all of my matches,” Porter added.
Even while the awareness of Porter’s abilities are likely to be higher this year than last, the Underwood sophomore says he’s not changing his approach.
“It’s about the same as last year,” he said. “I’m treating it the same way, focusing on every match and just trying to wrestle the best I can every match. I haven’t really changed my mindset at all.”
While the offseason was packed with restrictions due to the ongoing global pandemic, Porter says he still feels prepared as he ever has.
“I had a few practice partners that would come over (during the offseason),” he said, “and I think my cardio has gotten a lot better.”
Porter credits going out for cross country this fall as the reason behind his improved cardio.
“It’s a lot different than wrestling,” he said. “It’s hard. You’ve got to stay focused.”
As a defending state champion and someone that didn’t taste defeat in his freshman season, you might think Porter has specific goals to repeat it. Instead, he’s not willing to look ahead.
“My number one goal is to perform every match to my best abilities,” Porter said. “If I do that, then I know every match will go my way.”
Porter will be back on the mat this weekend in Sioux City at the Arena Sports Academy Invitational. Listen to the full interview with Porter below.
PREVIOUS WINTER 2020-21 NAMES TO KNOW
Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley