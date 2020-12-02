(Council Bluffs) -- The most heavily-recruited KMAland high school basketball player is just a junior.
Abraham Lincoln star Josh Dix helped the Lynx to a 21-2 record and a Missouri River Conference championship a year ago, averaging 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Today, in our latest KMAland Winter Names to Know series, KMA Sports talks with the Division I recruit. While the Lynx lost several important seniors from last year’s team, Dix believes they can run it back again this year.
“Our team is looking pretty good this year,” he said. “It should be exciting with Christian (Tidiane) and me back from the starting lineup. Jamison Gruber, Noah Sandbothe and Lennx Brown are the other starters, and we have a good amount of bench guys that can also play.”
Dix’s counting numbers were plenty impressive, but he was also efficient in shooting 52.5% from the field, 39.3% from 3 and 77.6% from the free throw line for a 60.5% effective field goal percentage.
“We’re just trying to get better every day and do all the small things all the seniors did last year,” Dix added. “I want to keep getting better and better and make my teammates better around me. We want to get to state and win it.”
Dix hardly rested on his laurels this past offseason, playing in an estimated five tournaments with Omaha Sports Academy. And he received plenty of recruiting attention, adding offers from Colorado State, Drake, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State and UMKC. However, he’s in no hurry to make a decision.
“I’m just tuning into watch the teams that are interested in me and have offered me so far,” Dix said.
The Lynx open their season on Friday at Sioux City North before a trip to Indianola on Saturday. Listen to much more with Dix in today’s Names to Know interview below.