(KMAland) -- The Winter Names to Know series goes back to the hardcourt today with one of the top returning post players in the area.
AHSTW senior Kailey Jones put together a monster junior year that earned her the Western Iowa Conference Player of the Year. Jones, who averaged 16.6 points and 12.6 rebounds per game a year ago, is off to another strong start this year.
“There have been some blocks in the road,” Jones said of the start to the season, “but I feel like it’s been a good start. Just getting used to the physicality and playing the game again.”
Through three games, Jones is averaging 17.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 3.0 steals per game. The senior has had to fill in every spot in the boxscore following the loss of do-everything star Kinsey Scheffler.
“Kinsey was a major offensive threat for us,” Jones said. “Losing her was a big loss, but we have (freshman Delaney Goshorn) who has stepped up really well. For me, I’m looking to be more offensive, working from the high post and out on the 3-point line. Trying to be a threat everywhere on the court.”
The Vikings (2-1) were 51-41 winners over Audubon earlier this week, bouncing back from a tight three-point loss to CAM.
“We looked back at some film and really analyzed (the loss to CAM),” Jones said. “We have some things to clean up on defense, and we got after it really hard in practice. We’re trying to focus on the little things that will help us later on.”
While Jones is firmly focused on the basketball season, it’s worth mentioning she is coming off a dual fall season. She starred for the volleyball team and also ran for the state-qualifying cross country squad.
“This was my first year of it,” she said. “I was doing summer cross country workouts since I was a freshman, but I never actually went out for the sport. I wanted to give it a shot this year.
“The team and (going to state) was so much fun. It was hard to balance and figure out where to go for practices or get workouts in for myself, but once I figured that out it was pretty easy and super fun.”
AHSTW is back in action tonight at home against Riverside. You can hear a full recap from Jan Harris on the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show. Listen to Jones’ full interview below.
