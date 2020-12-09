(Neola) -- The KMAland Winter Sports Names to Know series continues today with one final basketball standout.
Tri-Center senior Leyton Nelson led the Western Iowa Conference in scoring during his junior season, pouring in 17.8 per game and shot 64.5% from the field while doing so.
The KMA Sports WIC Junior of the Year and Elite Team member also shot a league-best 77.7% from the free throw line and was the only player in the conference with at least 50 assists, 60 steals and 10 blocks.
And he’s off to a fine start this season with 24.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.3 assists per game in leading the Trojans to a 3-0 start.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that can play this year,” Nelson told KMA Sports. “We’ve got 10 or 11 guys that think they should play. It’s nice to have a lot of guys that can play.”
While Nelson was dominant during his junior year, he says he’d like to add more to his game this year, including a 3-point shot.
“I’m just trying to improve my game and make it a whole, complete thing,” he said.
Through two recorded games, Nelson is living up to that. Last year, he shot just 17 from the perimeter and made six. This season, he’s made three of his seven attempts. Along with expanding his range, he’s trying to step up as a leader in his senior year.
“Last year, Tom Turner was the leader,” he said. “This year, I’ve stepped up into that leadership role. Maybe got on some guys when they mess around in practice or just helping them out.”
While Nelson continues to refine his game and his role, the Tri-Center team is loaded with talent and experience that could mean some big things for the program. After an 18-5 season last year, one might think the Trojans are thinking big. However, Nelson says they are just focusing on the next game.
“I think everybody in their mind wants to win every game,” he said. “We haven’t really talked about major goals yet. We’ll just go one game at a time and see what happens.”
Tri-Center is back in action on Thursday against Underwood before a road trip to Missouri Valley on Friday evening. Hear the complete interview with Nelson linked below.
