(Greenfield) -- The Winter Sports Names to Know series continues today with one of the top junior scorers in KMAland.
Nodaway Valley’s Maddax DeVault has put together a great first two years with the Wolverines, including last season when she averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 2.0 assists per game for a 20-3 squad that finished one win shy of state.
“I think that really set the bar high for us,” DeVault told KMA Sports. “Falling short of state last year was really kind of disappointing to say the least. We thought we could have played better in the last game.”
DeVault was honored as the KMA Sports Pride of Iowa Conference Sophomore of the Year and was named to the Pride of Iowa Elite Team. Still, the standout junior says she looked to add more to her game in the offseason.
“I really worked on becoming more of a diverse basketball player,” DeVault said. “My freshman year, I was really content standing outside the arc and shooting 3s. This last year and in the offseason, I really worked on my driving game to become more of a threat that way.”
DeVault is off to a fine start, as she poured in 28 points to go with four rebounds, three steals and two assists in a Monday night win over Clarinda. She’s hardly alone, though, with returning starters and seniors Corinne Bond and Lexi Shike back in the fold.
“We lost some great seniors who played some really big roles, but we have a great group of hard-working freshmen that are ready to step up,” DeVault said. “Part of our reputation is our speed, and I don’t think that will be changing anytime soon. We really want to run the floor even more this year, and we are really just emphasizing giving 100% and going hard as you can as long as you can.”
Hear much more with DeVault in the latest Names to Know interview below.