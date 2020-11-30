(Glenwood) -- The winter sports season is here, and it’s time to get to know some of the top athletes in KMAland that will be creating headlines during the cold months with another KMAland Names to Know series.
Over the next 10 days, KMA Sports will introduce and interview a name to know for the winter sports season. Up first is returning KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Player of the Year, All-KMAland Elite Team member and second-team All-State choice Ryan Blum.
The Glenwood senior averaged 19.7 points per game and made 48 3-pointers a year ago. He complemented his prodigious offensive game with 9.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.
While the Rams are slated to open on Friday at Atlantic (on KMA 960), Blum and his team got a late start to the year with a shutdown of all activities leading into the season.
“Glenwood made the choice to shut us down for two weeks,” Blum said. “We were faced with a pretty big obstacle, but a lot of the teammates came together. We found a court and got better.”
Getting better has been a goal of Blum’s since the end of his successful junior season. Blum played for Team Factory out of Nebraska during the summer with hopes of continuing to advance his game.
“It really helps,” he said. “The game as a whole is a lot faster than high school. It really takes your game to the next level.”
Along with getting out and playing, Blum says he’s been watching plenty of film to prepare himself mentally.
“It’s a way to prepare for the season without actually shooting the ball,” he said.
Blum, who was key during his freshman season in pushing Glenwood to a 3A state championship, is closing in on a pair of milestones as he enters his final year. He says he is 70 points away from 1,000 and about 350 shy of breaking former teammate Nate Mohr’s all-time scoring record.
“I’m definitely looking to break some records for the school,” He said. “Team-wise, we are taking it one day at a time with the end goal of making it to (state).”
One aspect Blum will have on his side is a clear head. Recently, the multi-sport standout chose to continue playing basketball at Wayne State, where Mohr is in his junior year.
“They were the first to offer me,” Blum said. “I felt a really good connection with the coaches. I’ll be able to play with (Mohr) for another two years, and the freshman class this past year has some good players in the class. I’m looking forward to getting together with those guys and making something happen.
“(Playing college basketball) is something I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid. It feels really good to fulfill that dream.”
Listen to the full interview with Blum linked below and stay tuned for plenty more KMAland Names to Know in the coming days.