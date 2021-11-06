(KMAland) -- The winter sports season is right around the corner, and it’s time to start taking a look at area conferences in basketball, wrestling and bowling.
Using the random number generator, I will be dropping 22 winter sports previews in the coming weeks. Up first: Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Basketball.
2021-22 HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
Atlantic and Glenwood shared the conference championship last season and only three teams were over .500 in their overall record. Here’s a look:
Atlantic Trojans — 14-7 overall, 9-1 conference
Glenwood Rams — 21-3 overall, 9-1 conference
Harlan Cyclones — 8-13 overall, 7-3 conference
Lewis Central Titans — 11-9 overall, 6-4 conference
St. Albert Falcons — 11-13 overall, 6-4 conference
Creston Panthers — 9-9 overall, 5-5 conference
Denison-Schleswig Monarchs — 7-14 overall, 5-5 conference
Red Oak Tigers — 10-12 overall, 4-6 conference
Clarinda Cardinals — 10-11 overall, 2-8 conference
Kuemper Catholic Knights — 8-14 overall, 2-8 conference
Shenandoah Mustangs — 2-17 overall, 0-10 conference
COACHES
•Atlantic: Derek Hall (NEW)
•Clarinda: Rod Eberly
•Creston: Bryce Schaffer
•Denison-Schleswig: Derek Fink
•Glenwood: Curt Schulte
•Harlan: Mitch Osborn
•Kuemper Catholic: Sean Minnehan
•Lewis Central: Dan Miller
•Red Oak: Spencer Plank
•Shenandoah: Jay Soderberg
•St. Albert: Larry Peterson
WHO’S GONE?
FIRST TEAM: Six of the eight first team team picks last season were seniors with Skyler Handlos (Atlantic), Michael Shull (Clarinda), Colby Burg (Creston), Braiden Heiden (Denison-Schleswig), Ryan Blum (Glenwood) and Sam Rallis (St. Albert) all matriculating out of high school.
SECOND TEAM: The second team, though, was pretty well made up of underclassmen. Only Kaden Brigs (Creston) and John Mayhall (Kuemper Catholic) haver graduated.
HONORABLE MENTION: Nine seniors were tabbed honorable mentions last season: Grant Sturm (Atlantic), Brance Baker (Creston), Cael Kralik (Creston), Evan Turin (Denison-Schleswig), Ben Hughes (Glenwood), Michael Erlmeier (Harlan), Mitchell Badding (Kuemper Catholic), Braden Knight (Shenandoah) and Cy Patterson (St. Albert).
TOP-RETURNING SCORERS
The top four scorers in last year’s league are gone, leaving the top-returning scorer as a name that is pretty prevalent right now:
1. Connor Frame, SR, Harlan: The star receiver can also hoop, averaging 15.0 points per game last season for the Cyclones.
2. Drew Brown, SR, Clarinda: A standout shooter that can score at all three levels, Brown put in 14.9 points per game.
3. Wyatt Hatcher, SR, Lewis Central: Another that is still locked in on the football season, Hatcher put in 13.7 points on average last season.
4. Max DeVries, SO, Red Oak: The highest scoring underclassmen, DeVries had a great debut to his career with 13.6 points per game.
5. Carter White, SR, St. Albert: The Falcons nearly made a run to the state tournament a year ago, and they couldn’t have done so without White, who averaged 12.7 points per game.
The rest of the top-returning 15 scorers:
6. Bradley Curren, JR, Harlan: 12.1 PPG
7. Dayton Templeton, SR, Atlantic: 10.1 PPG
8. Aidan Hall, JR, Harlan: 10.0 PPG
9. Will McLaughlin, SR, Harlan: 9.8 PPG
10. Grant Jobe, SR, Clarinda: 9.6 PPG
11. Caden Johnson, JR, Glenwood: 9.1 PPG
12. Aiden Schuttinga, SR, Denison-Schleswig: 8.9 PPG
13. JC Dermody, SR, Lewis Central: 8.8 PPG
14. Blake Herold, JR, Shenandoah: 8.6 PPG
15. Colby Souther, JR, Lewis Central: 8.3 PPG
To break it down further, Harlan has four of the top 15 returning scorers while Lewis Central touts three and Clarinda has two. Creston and Kuemper Catholic are the only two teams that do not appear on this top 15 list. Here are their top-returning scorers:
17. Kyle Strider, JR, Creston: 8.1 PPG
22. Isaac Evans, SR, Kuemper Catholic: 6.7 PPG
TOP-RETURNING REBOUNDERS
While the top rebounder in last year’s conference (Ryan Blum) is gone, there are three of the top four and six of the top 10 from the 2020-21 year coming back.
1. Will McLaughlin, SR, Harlan: Another Harlan football star, the Iowa State commit averaged 8.1 rebounds per game last season for the Cyclones.
2. Blake Herold, JR, Shenandoah: Herold was third in the Hawkeye Ten a year ago with 7.3 rebounds per game.
3. Grant Jobe, SR, Clarinda: I’m seeing a big breakout season for Jobe ahead after he ranked fourth in the H-10 with 7.0 rebounds per game.
4. Ryan Johnson, SR, Red Oak: Johnson tied for sixth in the conference with 6.5 rebounds per game last season.
5. Bradley Sifford, SR, Red Oak: Sifford was just decimal points behind his teammate last year, finishing with 6.5 boards per game.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Zach Foster, SR, Shenandoah: 6.3 RPG
7. Aidan Hall, JR, Harlan: 6.1 RPG
8. Dayton Templeton, SR, Atlantic: 6.0 RPG
9. Drew Brown, SR, Clarinda: 6.0 RPG
10. Isaac Evans, SR, Kuemper Catholic: 5.8 RPG
11. Wyatt Hatcher, SR, Lewis Central: 5.6 RPG
12. Colby Souther, JR, Lewis Central: 5.6 RPG
13. Brock Sell, SR, Glenwood: 5.0 RPG
14. Khalil Sherrod, SR, Creston: 4.7 RPG
15. Wyatt Schmitt, JR, Clarinda: 4.6 RPG
Clarinda brings back three of the top 15 rebounders in the conference this season while Harlan, Lewis Central, Red Oak and Shenandoah all have two each. Denison-Schleswig and St. Albert are the only two schools without a top 15 returning rebounder. Their top rebounders coming back:
24. Matthew Weltz, SR, Denison-Schleswig: 3.0 RPG
26. Carter White, SR, St. Albert: 2.9 RPG
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
Ryan Blum was the league’s and the area’s top player last season, and he was set up on many of his buckets by a then-sophomore guard that could be in store for a big season. He’s one of two that are back that also ranked in the top three of assists last year in the conference.
1. Caden Johnson, JR, Glenwood: Johnson was second in the conference a year ago (behind Cy Patterson) with 84 assists, and he had just 37 turnovers.
2. Bradley Curren, JR, Harlan: Another smart, heady player that dished out plenty of assists with 76 dimes (third last season).
3. Baylor Bergren, SR, Red Oak: The top senior assister in the conference, Bergren had 63 assists last season as a junior.
4. Carter White, SR, St. Albert: The Falcons loved to share the ball with three of the top 10 in assists last year. White is only returnee in that trio, passing out 56 as a junior.
5. Dayton Templeton, SR, Atlantic: You’ve seen his name among the top-returning scorers and rebounders, and he’s top five in assists, too. Templeton had 54 assists in 2020-21.
The rest of the top 15 in total assists:
6. Drew Brown, SR, Clarinda: 52 assists
7. Aiden Schuttinga, SR, Denison-Schleswig: 44 assists
8. Wyatt Schmitt, JR, Clarinda: 42 assists
9. Dawson Gifford, JR, Kuemper Catholic: 41 assists
9. Bradley Sifford, SR, Red Oak: 41 assists
11. JC Dermody, SR, Lewis Central: 40 assists
11. Connor Frame, SR, Harlan: 40 assists
13. Aidan Hall, JR, Harlan: 39 assists
14. Nick Miller, SR, Lewis Central: 37 assists
15. Hunter Emery, SR, Denison-Schleswig: 30 assists
Harlan should have a strong passing team (along with everything else) this year. They have three of the top 15 in returning assists while Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig, Lewis Central and Red Oak all have two each. Creston and Shenandoah are the only two teams not represented in this top 15. Their top-returning players in assists:
19. Kyle Strider, JR, Creston: 26 assists
20. Blake Herold, JR, Shenandoah: 24 assists
TOP-RETURNING STEALS
The top three thieves from last season are gone, and there are only two of the top 11 from last season coming back. The leader is another familiar name…
1. Caden Johnson, JR, Glenwood: Johnson was fourth in the conference last season with 45 steals.
2. Bradley Sifford, SR, Red Oak: Sifford ranked eighth in the league a year ago with 35 swipes.
3. Blake Herold, JR, Shenandoah: The ultra-athletic Shenandoah standout finished a year ago with 29 steals.
4. Baylor Bergren, SR, Red Oak: A second Red Oak Tiger in the top four here, Bergren finished with 26 steals to rank 14th last season.
5. Connor Frame, SR, Harlan: Is there anything he can’t do? Frame was 15th last season with 25 steals.
The rest of the top 15 in returning steals:
6. Aiden Schuttinga, SR, Denison-Schleswig: 24 steals
6. Zach Foster, SR, Shenandoah: 24 steals
8. Nick Miller, SR, Lewis Central: 23 steals
9. Kyle Strider, JR, Creston: 22 steals
9. JC Dermody, SR, Lewis Central: 22 steals
9. Carter White, SR, St. Albert: 22 steals
12. Drew Brown, SR, Clarinda: 21 steals
12. Ryan Johnson, SR, Red Oak: 21 steals
12. Devin Nailor, SR, Lewis Central: 21 steals
12. Dayton Templeton, SR, Atlantic: 21 steals
Lewis Central and Red Oak both have three on this list while Shenandoah has two. The only team not represented in this category is Kuemper. Their top returning stealer:
20. Dawson Gifford, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: 18 steals
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKS
Blocked shots were few and far between in this league last year, but four of the top six in swats come back.
1. Will McLaughlin, Senior, Harlan: This makes sense. McLaughlin was second in the Hawkeye Ten with 23 blocks last season.
2. Connor Frame, Senior, Harlan: Another Cyclone that swatted some shots, Frame had 21 blocks last year.
3. Isaac Evans, SR, Kuemper Catholic: The Kuemper big ended up with 20 blocks on the season last year, tying for fifth.
3. Khalil Sherrod, SR, Creston: Sherrod also tied for fifth last season with 20 blocks.
5. Blake Herold, JR, Shenandoah: Herold makes the list in another category that is a lot about athleticism, as he finished tied for 10th with 15 blocks.
5. Dayton Templeton, SR, Atlantic: Another one for Templeton, who has been on every single one of these lists. He had 15 blocks to tie with Herold.
The rest of the top 15 in returning blocks:
7. Aidan Hall, JR, Harlan: 14 blocks
8. Grant Jobe, SR, Clarinda: 11 blocks
8. Kaden Johnson, SR, Red Oak: 11 blocks
8. Ryan Johnson, SR, Red Oak: 11 blocks
11. Zach Foster, SR, Shenandoah: 8 blocks
11. Trenton Johnette, SR, Lewis Central: 8 blocks
13. Baylor Bergren, SR, Red Oak: 7 blocks
13. Colby Souther, JR, Lewis Central: 7 blocks
13. Matthew Weltz, SR, Denison-Schleswig: 7 blocks
Harlan and Red Oak have three each in this top 15 while Lewis Central and Shenandoah have two each. The only two schools missing are Glenwood and St. Albert. Let’s see if anybody blocked any shots for the Rams or Falcons last year…
20. Carter White, SR, St. Albert: 5 blocks
33. Caden Johnson, JR, Glenwood & Brock Sell, SR, Glenwood: 2 blocks
TOP-RETURNING SHOOTERS
By volume, here are the top 10 returning 3-point shooters in the conference:
1. Max DeVries, SO, Red Oak: 51 3PM (34.9%)
2. Connor Frame, SR, Harlan: 48 3PM (31.2%)
3. Carter White, SR, St. Albert: 41 3PM (33.6%)
4. Caden Johnson, JR, Glenwood: 39 3PM (36.8%)
5. Dayton Templeton, SR, Atlantic: 32 3PM (31.4%)
6. Aiden Schuttinga, SR, Denison-Schleswig: 31 3PM (40.8%)
7. Dawson Gifford, JR, Kuemper Catholic: 28 3PM (34.1%)
8. JC Dermody, SR, Lewis Central: 26 3PM (32.5%)
9. Hunter Emery, SR, Denison-Schleswig: 25 3PM (35.2%)
10. Drew Brown, SR, Clarinda: 24 3PM (28.2%)
10. Bradley Curren, JR, Atlantic: 24 3PM (28.9%)
Both Atlantic and Denison-Schleswig have two of the top 11 returning 3-point shooters. Only Creston and Shenandoah are not represented here. Their top shooters from outside:
15. Kyle Strider, JR, Creston: 18 3PM
21. Zach Foster, SR, Shenandoah: 12 3PM
By volume, here are the top 10 returning free throw shooters in the conference:
1. Wyatt Hatcher, SR, Lewis Central: 73 FTM (53.3%)
2. Bradley Curren, JR, Harlan: 65 FTM (76.5%)
2. Aidan Hall, JR, Harlan: 65 FTM (70.7%)
4. Carter White, SR, St. Albert: 58 FTM (68.2%)
5. Max DeVries, SO, Red Oak: 57 FTM (73.1%)
6. Drew Brown, SR, Clarinda: 47 FTM (60.3%)
7. JC Dermody, SR, Lewis Central: 44 FTM (52.4%)
7. Blake Herold, JR, Shenandoah: 44 FTM (59.5%)
9. Connor Frame, SR, Harlan: 43 FTM (58.9%)
10. Nick Miller, SR, Lewis Central: 39 FTM (54.2%)
Both Harlan and Lewis Central have three each in the top 10 of free throw makes. There were five teams not represented in the top 10. Here are their top free throw shooters.
11. Isaac Evans, SR, Kuemper Catholic: 38 FTM (58.5%)
12. Dayton Templeton, SR, Atlantic: 35 FTM (61.4%)
15. Kyle Strider, JR, Creston: 31 FTM (67.4%)
16. Carson Seuntjens, JR, Denison-Schleswig: 29 FTM (72.5%)
24. Caden Johnson, JR, Glenwood: 21 FTM (80.8%)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
FIRST TEAM: The only two remaining All-Hawkeye Ten First Team members are Lewis CEntral’s Wyatt Hatcher and Harlan’s Connor Frame. If you read through the statistics above then you can understand why.
SECOND TEAM: There are a bunch of dudes from last year’s second team that are back and ready to make that jump up to the first. Atlantic’s Dayton Templeton, Clarinda’s Drew Brown, Glenwood’s Caden Johnson, Harlan’s Bradley Curren, Red Oak’s Max DeVries and St. Albert’s Carter White all were second team honorees last year.
HONORABLE MENTIONS: Three seniors were honorable mention choices as juniors. Clarinda’s Grant Jobe, Lewis Central’s JC Dermody and Red Oak’s Baylor Bergren were that trio.
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
Here is my final take on each team in the order of which I predict they will finish.
•Harlan: The Cyclones have to be the favorite here. It might take them a bit to get their feet under them with football likely running deep into practice, but they are so talented and experienced that it’s difficult to predict anything less than a championship and a trip to state.
•Lewis Central: Lewis Central will be in the same boat as Harlan with many of their top players competing in football for a bit longer. The Titans, though, will always be a threat to winning the Hawkeye Ten. That’s especially true with this team.
•Atlantic: The third spot was plenty difficult, but I think Atlantic has a good shot here. They are the only school in the conference with a new coach, but Dayton Templeton is just all over the place on those leaderboards. His abilities combined with some other returning talent could help the Trojans remain in the top half.
•Clarinda: The nucleus is pretty good. Michael Shull did so much for that team last year. However, Drew Brown can score all over, and Cooper Neal, Wyatt Schmitt, Tadyn Brown and Isaac Jones ooze athleticism and simply compete. Throw in what could be one of the best bigs in the conference — Grant Jobe — and the Cardinals could make a run at a top three spot.
•Red Oak: Let’s get weird. Frankly, I considered them for the No. 3 spot. They were mostly competitive last season and put up 10 victories with a group that returns nearly completely intact. They have 13 names in those top 10 and 15 categories above, which ranks behind only Harlan and Lewis Central.
•Glenwood: They lost a great one in Ryan Blum, but they also lost two other starters and Brock Sell to injury. I could have even gone a little higher because I have a lot of faith in what Coach Curt Schulte can do. However, I played this one conservative, which is to say I kicked a field goal on 4th and 4 in a six-point game.
•St. Albert: A huge loss in Sam Rallis and that senior class as a whole. They will have a very big (a very tall) surprise for some, but I still don’t have a very good gauge on what the rest of the team will look like around Carter White. I could look pretty foolish pretty quickly.
•Denison-Schleswig: Another with several solid seniors gone that leave holes that I’m just not able to know for sure who will be filling them. However, Hunter Emery and Aiden Schuttinga can shoot it, and there are some emerging juniors and sophomores that seem promising. Honestly, from three through nine, I could see it going any which way.
•Kuemper Catholic: Kuemper had their struggles within the conference last year, and now they have to replace eight seniors that contributed in some way. Isaac Evans is a nice one, and Dawson Gifford is set for a breakout. But I’m more of a wait-and-see on the Knights at this point.
•Shenandoah: I’m here to watch Blake Herold run around, jump over everybody and dunk. Nolan Mount is ready to emerge, and Zach Foster and Beau Gardner started plenty a year ago. The Mustangs could be a fun team to watch as they improve throughout the year.
•Creston: Oh, what could have been if that senior class had stayed healthy, right? They had nine seniors last year, and it was all lining up for a very special season. Dang injuries. Anyway, there are some returning players that had to step up in the stead of those injuries, and that should help the Panthers this year. However, at this point there are too many question marks for me to go out on a ledge.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.