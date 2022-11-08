(KMAland) -- Basketball practice is rolling, so it's time to get the 2022-23 Winter Previews rolling here at KMA Sports. Up first: A look at the Bluegrass Conference in girls hoops.
2022-23 BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
Three teams had positive point differentials last year, and it was led by a dominant Lamoni bunch, which outscored teams by 19.8 per game. Twin Cedars and Diagonal were the other two teams with a positive point differential while Ankeny Christian had a record better than .500. Here’s how it looked per Bound.
1. Lamoni Demons — 20-5 overall, 10-0 conference
2. Ankeny Christian Academy Eagles — 13-10 overall, 8-2 conference
2. Diagonal Maroons — 14-7 overall, 8-2 conference
4. Twin Cedars Sabers — 16-8 overall, 7-3 conference
5. Melcher-Dallas Saints — 8-13 overall, 6-4 conference
6. Mormon Trail Saints — 9-12 overall, 4-6 conference
6. Murray Mustangs — 7-15 overall, 4-6 conference
6. Seymour Warriors — 7-13 overall, 4-6 conference
9. Moulton-Udell Eagles — 7-15 overall, 3-7 conference
10. Moravia Mohawks — 1-20 overall, 1-9 conference
11. Orient-Macksburg Bulldogs — 1-21 overall, 0-10 conference
COACHES
These are the coaches listed on Bound. If it is wrong, please email dmartin@kmamail.com and consider changing the listing on Bound.
•Ankeny Christian: Derek Phillips
•Diagonal: Gina Warren
•Lamoni: Kevin Brunner
•Melcher-Dallas: Kelsey Goff
•Moravia: Matt Finley
•Mormon Trail: Joseph Parmer
•Moulton-Udell: Jason Ogden
•Murray: Not Listed
•Orient-Macksburg: Dave Hartman
•Seymour: Paul Hinners
•Twin Cedars: Theresa Davis
TOP-RETURNING SCORERS
1. Mia Shanks, Junior, Mormon Trail: Shanks ranked second in the conference last year with 14.8 points per game.
2. Addison Wadle, Sophomore, Melcher-Dallas: The top-returning sophomore in the conference, Wadle put in 13.6 points per game for Melcher-Dallas last year.
3. Adriana Howard, Sophomore, Moulton-Udell: Howard was not too far behind Wadle, scoring 13.5 points per game.
4. Taylor Lumbard, Senior, Diagonal: The final returning player that averaged at least 13 points per game last year. Lumbard had 13.2 points per contest and is the top-returning scorer in the senior class.
5. Jayda Chew, Senior, Murray: Another senior in the top five, and it’s Chew, who finished with 11.3 points per game last season.
Rest of the top 20:
6. Cheyanne Bruns, Senior, Twin Cedars (10.9 PPG)
7. Christa Cass, Senior, Orient-Macksburg (10.6 PPG)
8. Rylee Dunkin, Senior, Twin Cedars (10.2 PPG)
9. Chloe Roe, Junior, Ankeny Christian (10.0 PPG)
10. Gracie Peck, Junior, Seymour (9.9 PPG)
11. Kinsey Eslinger, Junior, Orient-Macksburg (8.7 PPG)
12. Alaina Whittington, Senior, Diagonal (8.1 PPG)
13. Ella Hysell, Sophomore, Mormon Trail (7.9 PPG)
14. Anna Newton, Senior, Diagonal (7.7 PPG)
15. Kira Egly, Senior, Diagonal (7.6 PPG)
16. Riese Gjerde, Junior, Ankeny Christian (7.2 PPG)
16. Annika Shanks, Junior, Mormon Trail (7.2 PPG)
18. Kasyn Shinn, Junior, Orient-Macksburg (6.9 PPG)
19. Katie Quick, Sophomore, Ankeny Christian (6.8 PPG)
20. Taylor Henson, Sophomore, Lamoni (6.6 PPG)
TOP-RETURNING REBOUNDERS
1. Taylor Lumbard, Senior, Diagonal: Lumbard is one of two players in the conference that averaged a double-double last year with 13.5 rebounds per game.
2. Adriana Howard, Sophomore, Moulton-Udell: Pretty, pretty impressive for a freshman to average a double-double. Howard grabbed 12.5 boards per game.
3. Aidyn Newton, Junior, Mormon Trail: She didn’t average a double-double, but she did pull in 11.5 rebounds on average.
4. Olivia Power, Junior, Seymour: Power ranked sixth in the conference last season with 7.4 rebounds per game.
5. Kamryn Hendrickson, Junior, Melcher-Dallas: Hendrickson rounds out the top five returnees after 7.2 rebounds per game.
The rest of the top 20:
6. Kisha Reed, Senior, Twin Cedars (7.0 RPG)
7. Kinsey Eslinger, Junior, Orient-Macksburg (6.9 RPG)
8. Alaina Whittington, Senior, Diagonal (6.6 RPG)
9. Kasyn Reed, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (6.2 RPG)
10. Chloe Roe, Junior, Ankeny Christian (6.0 RPG)
11. Taylor Ruby, Junior, Seymour (5.6 RPG)
12. Jalie Baumfalk, Senior, Murray (5.4 RPG)
13. Christa Cass, Senior, Orient-Macksburg (5.3 RPG)
14. Alexa Bedford, Junior, Moravia (5.2 RPG)
15. Brooklyn Metz, Junior, Melcher-Dallas (5.1 RPG)
16. Annika Shanks, Junior, Mormon Trail (5.0 RPG)
16. Maysen Trimble, Junior, Seymour (5.0 RPG)
18. Kasyn Shinn, Junior, Orient-Macksburg (4.7 RPG)
19. Anna Newton, Senior, Diagonal (4.5 RPG)
20. Mia Shanks, Junior, Mormon Trail (4.5 RPG)
TOP-RETURNING ASSISTS
1. Annika Shanks, Junior, Mormon Trail: Shanks was the only player in the conference last year with more than 85 assists, as she finished with the top number of 99.
2. Jayda Chew, Senior, Murray: Chew tied for third last season during her junior year with 71 total assists.
3. Carley Craighead, Sophomore, Ankeny Christian: The volleyball star was also quite impressive in setting up her teammates on the court with 56 assists.
4. Katie Quick, Sophomore, Ankeny Christian: Quick is the final returning player that had at least 50 assists, and she finished right on that number as a freshman.
5. Christa Cass, Senior, Orient-Macksburg: Cass wasn’t too far off the number 50, finishing with 49 during her junior year.
5. Rylee Dunkin, Senior, Twin Cedars: Dunkin also had 49 assists last season for the Sabers.
The rest of the top 20:
7. Ella Hysell, Sophomore, Mormon Trail (47 assists)
8. Kira Egly, Senior, Diagonal (45 assists)
9. Anna Newton, Senior, Diagonal (44 assists)
10. Mia Shanks, Junior, Mormon Trail (42 assists)
11. Riese Gjerde, Junior, Ankeny Christian (39 assists)
11. Morgan Keller, Junior, Murray (39 assists)
13. Jalie Baumfalk, Senior, Murray (35 assists)
14. Kasyn Shinn, Junior, Orient-Macksburg (34 assists)
15. Alaina Whittington, Senior, Diagonal (32 assists)
16. Rachel Ogden, Sophomore, Moulton-Udell (31 assists)
17. Alexa Bedford, Junior, Moravia (30 assists)
17. Adriana Howard, Sophomore, Moulton-Udell (30 assists)
17. Kelly Lloyd, Junior, Lamoni (30 assists)
20. Maysen Trimble, Junior, Seymour (29 assists)
20. Addison Wadle, Sophomore, Melcher-Dallas (29 assists)
TOP-RETURNING STEALS
1. Christa Cass, Senior, Orient-Macksburg: Cass ranked No. 2 in total steals last year within the conference, finishing with 90 swipes.
2. Jayda Chew, Senior, Murray: Another senior that nearly reached 90 steals. Chew finished out her junior year with 89 steals.
3. Gracie Peck, Junior, Seymour: Peck had 71 steals for the Warriors during her sophomore season.
4. Taylor Henson, Sophomore, Lamoni: Henson landed in the top five last year with 69 total steals.
5. Cheyanne Bruns, Senior, Twin Cedars: Bruns posted 62 steals during her junior season for the Sabers.
5. Katie Quick, Sophomore, Ankeny Christian: Quick also finished her freshman year with 62 total steals to find herself within the top five.
The rest of the top 20:
7. Rylee Dunkin, Senior, Twin Cedars (59 steals)
7. Kira Egly, Senior, Diagonal (59 steals)
9. Taylor Lumbard, Senior, Diagonal (54 steals)
10. Mia Shanks, Junior, Mormon Trail (49 steals)
11. Alexa Bedford, Junior, Moravia (48 steals)
12. Riese Gjerde, Junior, Ankeny Christian (45 steals)
13. Adriana Howard, Sophomore, Moulton-Udell (44 steals)
13. Lauren Long, Senior, Moravia (44 steals)
15. Kianna Jackson, Sophomore, Melcher-Dallas (39 steals)
15. Annika Shanks, Junior, Mormon Trail (39 steals)
15. Alaina Whittington, Senior, Diagonal (39 steals)
18. Jalie Baumfalk, Senior, Murray (38 steals)
18. Morgan Keller, Junior, Murray (38 steals)
18. Chloe Roe, Junior, Ankeny Christian (38 steals)
18. Lexis Smith, Senior, Moulton-Udell (38 steals)
18. Maysen Trimble, Junior, Seymour (38 steals)
TOP-RETURNING BLOCKS
1. Gabby Overgaard, Sophomore, Melcher-Dallas: How about a freshman leading the conference in total blocks? That was Overgaard last year, who finished with 42 swats for the season.
2. Adriana Howard, Sophomore, Moulton-Udell: And it’s another sophomore in the top two in the category, as Howard had 29 total blocks.
3. Carley Craighead, Sophomore, Ankeny Christian: And another freshman! Craighead was fifth last yearn the league with 27 blocks.
4. Kamryn Hendrickson, Junior, Melcher-Dallas: Hendrickson is the top-returning junior blocker. She had 25 blocks for her sophomore season.
5. Kaylen Robinson, Sophomore, Moravia: And we round out this top five with another sophomore. Robinson had 20 blocks a year ago.
The rest of the top 15:
6. Chloe Roe, Junior, Ankeny Christian (19 blocks)
7. Kisha Reed, Senior, Twin Cedars (17 blocks)
8. Annika Shanks, Junior, Mormon Trail (15 blocks)
9. Taylor Lumbard, Senior, Diagonal (14 blocks)
10. Mia Shanks, Junior, Mormon Trail (12 blocks)
11. Morgan Keller, Junior, Murray (11 blocks)
11. Anna Weathers, Sophomore, Ankeny Christian (11 blocks)
13. Alexa Bedford, Junior, Moravia (10 blocks)
14. Kasyn Reed, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (10 blocks)
15. Kianna Jackson, Sophomore, Melcher-Dallas (9 blocks)
TOP-RETURNING 3-POINT SHOOTERS
1. Cheyenne Bruns, Senior, Twin Cedars (49 3PM, 28.8%)
2. Addison Wadle, Sophomore, Melcher-Dallas (30 3PM, 32.3%)
3. Anna Newton, Senior, Diagonal (26 3PM, 31.7%)
3. Mia Shanks, Junior, Mormon Trail (26 3PM, 35.1%)
5. Kira Egly, Senior, Diagonal (24 3PM, 27.0%)
6. Rylee Dunkin, Senior, Twin Cedars (23 3PM, 21.3%)
7. Jaden Lynn, Senior, Murray (22 3PM, 34.4%)
8. Riese Gjerde, Junior, Ankeny Christian (20 3PM, 34.5%)
9. Katie Quick, Sophomore, Ankeny Christian (19 3PM, 27.5%)
10. Gracie Peck, Junior, Seymour (19 3PM, 30.2%)
TOP-RETURNING FREE THROW SHOOTERS
1. Taylor Lumbard, Senior, Diagonal (93 FTM, 68.4%)
2. Adriana Howard, Sophomore, Moulton-Udell (55 FTM, 50.9%)
3. Rylee Dunkin, Senior, Twin Cedars (53 FTM, 60.9%)
4. Gracie Peck, Junior, Seymour (47 FTM, 56.6%)
5. Kasyn Reed, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (46 FTM, 52.9%)
6. Jayda Chew, Senior, Murray (45 FTM, 58.4%)
7. Alaina Whittington, Senior, Diagonal (42 FTM, 57.5%)
8. Anna Newton, Senior, Diagonal (41 FTM, 77.4%)
9. Addison Wadle, Sophomore, Melcher-Dallas (41 FTM, 69.5%)
10. Kinsey Eslinger, Junior, Orient-Macksburg (40 FTM, 45.5%)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
Teams receive three points for first team returnees, two for second team and one for honorable mention.
•Ankeny Christian (4): Riese Gjerde (HM), Chloe Roe (1st)
•Diagonal (7): Taylor Lumbard (1st), Anna Newton (2nd), Alaina Whittington (2nd)
•Lamoni (0)
•Melcher-Dallas (4): Kasyn Reed (HM), Addison Wadle (1st)
•Moravia (1): Lauren Long (HM)
•Mormon Trail (4): Annika Shanks (HM), Mia Shanks (1st)
•Moulton-Udell (3): Adriana Howard (1st)
•Murray (4): Jayda Chew (1st), Morgan Keller (HM)
•Orient-Macksburg (3): Christa Cass (2nd), Kinsey Eslinger (HM)
•Seymour (1): Gracie Peck (HM)
•Twin Cedars (4): Cheyanne Bruns (2nd), Rylee Dunkin (2nd)
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
Based on the returning talent and previous honors, here is the KMA Sports Preseason All-Bluegrass Conference:
•Jayda Chew, Senior, Murray
•Adriana Howard, Sophomore, Moulton-Udell
•Taylor Lumbard, Senior, Diagonal
•Mia Shanks, Junior, Mormon Trail
•Addison Wadle, Sophomore, Melcher-Dallas
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
The projected order of finish is not a prediction, but it is an accumulation of the returning players listed above + returning all-conference players + preseason all-conference + 2021-22 conference wins:
1. Diagonal (35)
2. Ankeny Christian (27)
3. Melcher-Dallas (24)
4. Mormon Trail (23)
5. Twin Cedars (21)
6. Murray (20)
7. Moulton-Udell (15)
8. Seymour (14)
9. Lamoni & Orient-Macksburg (13)
11. Moravia (8)
Thoughts: Could Diagonal be the new leader in the Bluegrass Conference? They certainly won’t hurt for finding girls to score with four returnees that averaged at least 7.6 points per game. One thing they may lack for, though, is depth.
Ankeny Christian would hardly be a surprise to take another step forward with many of the stars from their state volleyball champion making the quick turnaround to basketball. The next tier in the projected order includes Melcher-Dallas, Mormon Trail, Twin Cedars and Murray with three of those four bringing back preseason all-conference players.
Now, let’s talk about the elephant in the room: Lamoni. The Demons are projected to go from the undefeated champions to a tie for 9th? I don’t think so. Lamoni still has some young talent coming up, and they have more opportunities this year with the loss of a great senior class. I’m not sure they will be able to repeat, but I figure they will be right in the mix the entire season. Sometimes projections are what they are. Just projections.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.